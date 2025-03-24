“Still waiting on Aaron Rodgers”: NFL Insider drops update on Giants pinning hope on 4x NFL MVP despite Jameis Winston signing

Jameis Winston's NFL career has been a series of ups, downs and confusing statistics. Though the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns quarterback will be in uniform in 2025 in New York, the G-Men are not done with their veteran quarterback search.

Ad

At least, that is what Giants reporter Jordan Raanan posted on X. Taking to the social media platform on March 24, Raanan claimed the team was "waiting" on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"After all this, even with Jameis Winston signed, the Giants are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers are doing everything they can to sign him but they all sit there and wait. No matter how it plays out, the Giants aren’t done at the QB position," he posted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The suggestion appears to be that Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders could end up with the Giants, as has been predicted all offseason long. However, the twist is that even if Rodgers remains in the Big Apple to sign with New York, Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders could still be in play for a long-term option.

Ad

As such, a rookie quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and Jameis Winston could theoretically all be on the same roster come July.

Exploring Aaron Rodgers and Jameis Winston's potential fit with the New York Giants in 2025

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Of course, with three quarterbacks on the team and potentially only two game-day roster slots available, the stage would be set for a triangular QB competition. In one corner would be Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winston would be in another and in the third corner would be Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

The winner would get the starting job, the runner-up the backup role and the third would get the practice squad and emergency quarterback role. Of course, If Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders were to make it to the Giants, putting him on the practice squad would be out of the question.

As such, Ward would be locked in for the starting or first backup role while Rodgers and Winston would likely compete to avoid the third-string quarterback position.

Put simply, it would be one of the must-watch storylines of August as the Giants prepare for the regular season. It may seem highly unlikely, but strange QB situations occur, just look to the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. after paying Kirk Cousins in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.