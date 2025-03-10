NFL insider floats possibility of Russell Wilson signing with New York Giants in free agency

NFL insider Dan Graziano thinks that quarterback Russell Wilson may sign with the New York Giants in free agency. Graziano made the statement in response to a question about the QB market in free agency this year on Monday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up."

Graziano said he did not think Wilson had too many teams interested in his services in this upcoming cycle. Furthermore, he expressed how he thought the Giants were not being viewed as a favorable location for any quarterback.

"I think there's a chance at that point it's Russell Wilson. Because it doesn't sound like Wilson has much of a market. And it doesn't sound like the Giants are a very popular quarterback destination.

"So, they could be the two at the end of the night, looking at each other across the dance floor while everybody else is paired up and say, ‘All right, you know, sure, let's dance.'"

At this moment, Wilson is a free agent and has the ability to sign with any franchise.

Only time will tell whether Wilson signs with the Giants. However, it is evident from Graziano's comments that Wilson does not have too many starting QB options available to him in free agency this year.

Russell Wilson's 2025 outlook

Wilson had an up-and-down campaign last year for the Steelers. Though he played well when he became the starting QB and won his first four games leading the offensive unit, he struggled at the end of the year. Pittsburgh lost its final five games of the regular season and playoffs, with Wilson not playing well during that span.

Wilson finished the regular season with 2,482 passing yards, 18 total touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Giants are expected to fill the starting QB position this offseason through the 2025 NFL draft or free agency. In theory, either option could result in Wilson signing with the Giants.

Even if the organization selects a QB in the upcoming draft, Wilson could be the short-term quarterback to help the rookie develop, learn and grow in the league.

