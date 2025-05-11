NFL Insider hints surprise Browns QB reunion with Kellen Moore at Saints after Derek Carr's retirement

NFL insider Jonathan Jones believes that Cleveland Browns QB Kenny Pickett is a name to watch for the New Orleans Saints this offseason. While appearing on CBS to discuss the shocking retirement of Saints QB Derek Carr, Jones detailed how Pickett's past relationship and connection to new Saints head coach Kellen Moore makes Pickett to New Orleans a legitimate possibility for 2025.

"Kenny Pickett played with the [Super Bowl champion] Philadelphia Eagles last year. Who was with the Eagles last year as offensive coordinator? Kellen Moore. So, there is familiarity there. The Cleveland Browns have 4-5 quarterbacks... Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett is going to get dealt at some point."

Earlier this week, Derek Carr shocked the football world when he announced his retirement from the National Football League.

As a result, the Saints and new head coach Kellen Moore will be looking for some added depth at the QB position. The current depth chart features Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and 2025 NFL Draft second round pick Tyler Shough.

At this point, it appears as though Shough is in pole position to be leading the Saints on opening day, however, there is still a chance that the Saints bring in a veteran QB to compete for the role and help the rookie in his NFL development.

At Louisville in 2024, Shough had 3,195 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Will Kenny Pickett be traded to the New Orleans Saints?

At this time, it is unclear whether Pickett will be traded to the Saints, however, it would make sense for the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland currently has five QB's on the roster, and they will need to release or trade away likely two QB's by the time the season opens.

Although Pickett may be looking for a move away from Cleveland to help his chances of starting in 2025, there are questions as to whether Pickett is much of an upgrade over the options New Orleans currently has.

Given the recent state of the New Orleans team and the QB position over the past few years, it would be smart to see what the franchise has in Shough, instead of starting the safer option in Pickett next year.

