NFL Insider Ian Rapoport delivers scary update to Eagles fans as star DL faces injury concerns ahead of Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to make their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of of their 38-35 loss two years ago. The team received some less than ideal news on Wednesday as star defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed media availability due to an illness.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network took to X to share the news, tweeting:

"Eagles standout DL Jalen Carter missed his media availability today because of an illness, I’m told. We’ll learn later about whether he participated in practice and if so, how much."

Check out Ian Rapoport's tweet on Jalen Carter missing his media availability below:

The second-year defensive tackle has been a key part of an Eagles defensive unit that ranked second in the league in scoring defense and first in yards allowed. He recorded 42 total tackles - 25 of which were solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six passes defended. Carter earned 2024 second-team All-Pro honors for his performances.

Tom Brady praises Eagles ahead of Super Bowl

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning big games as he has an NFL record seven Super Bowl rings. He spoke about the Philadelphia Eagles on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd a few days ago.

"When I think they're really unstoppable is when Jalen Hurts is playing in rhythm in the past game," Brady said. "Because I look at that defense, the secondary has been consistent. Third been great all year. (Vic) Fangio's scheme, Zach Baun, been as consistent anybody, that D line - Jalen Carter, (Josh) Sweat, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, those guys are consistent."

Brady then spoke about the other aspects of the Eagles' game.

"The running game's been there all year. That's consistent," Brady said. "JJ Brown getting open man coverage of DeVonta Smith, that's consistent. (Dallas) Goedert getting open, that's consistent. The line blocking well, that's consistent. When they can string a consistent, rhythmic passing game together, I think they're pretty unstoppable."

Check out Tom Brady's full comments on the Philadelphia Eagles below:

The Eagles offense opened up the passing game as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts finished with 246 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while completing 71.4% of his pass attempts and adding 16 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

