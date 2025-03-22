NFL insider lays out the scenario for Giants to land Shedeur Sanders at No.3 in 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are keen on drafting a quarterback with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft and have been heavily linked with Shedeur Sanders. However, the teams above them in the order — the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns — are also looking for a signal-caller and could beat the Giants to the punch.

Ad

New York would have to part ways with assets to potentially move up the draft board if they intend to land Sanders. However, NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that won't be necessary. On ESPN's Get Up, he claimed that the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback would be available when the Giants are on the clock:

"I believe he will be available at three for the Giants... But I think when you talk to people around the league, the sense is that Cleveland would like Cam Ward. I think Cam is going to be the number one pick unless Cleveland trades up to one."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schefter suggested that the Titans and Browns are only interested in picking former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward. If Tennessee drafts him, Cleveland will pick either Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or former Penn State Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter. The insider said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't think it's going to get Cam Ward right, and in which case, I think Cleveland goes either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, and if they go for one of those guys, then that leaves Shedeur Sanders sitting there at number three for the New York Giants, if that's the direction they want to go. "

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giants' QB room addition suggests confidence in landing Shedeur Sanders

In addition to Shedeur Sanders, the Giants have been heavily linked with former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the franchise was reportedly keen on signing him.

Most believed the team was chasing the veteran as they weren't confident about landing the former Buffaloes star. Even if they did, the four-time MVP could be the starter with the rookie as the backup. However, the Giants have signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal instead.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Browns quarterback will likely serve as the backup, hinting that the Giants are confident about landing Sanders, or potentially Cam Ward, in the draft.

Expand Tweet

With reports of Rodgers having positive discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seems likely that the Giants have given up on their pursuit of the former Jets star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.