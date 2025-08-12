NFL insider links $45,000,000 QB to Rams as Matthew Stafford contingency plan amid back injury scare for 2x Pro Bowler

Matthew Stafford's tryst with injuries doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. The veteran quarterback stunned the Rams fanbase on Monday after reports emerged of intense pain in his back owing to an aggravated disc. He is reportedly sidelined for the entirety of the preseason training camp and is expected to return as soon as the season begins. However, NFL insiders like Tom Pelissero are skeptical about the return, especially when an athlete is suffering from a back injury.

He cited his own example while pointing out that he is nowhere near an NFL player's standard but claimed that such aggregated disc issues could take weeks or months; however, it depends on the recovery of the person.

While Stafford’s availability as the Rams QB1 remains uncertain, head coach Sean McVay will have to name his replacement pretty soon. While backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be a viable option, his chances of staying healthy throughout the season remain uncertain.

Pelissero believes McVay and Co. could be looking at veteran talents like Kirk Cousins from the Falcons, who is desperately waiting for an opportunity despite having a $45 million per year deal for next two more seasons.

“If we rewind a little bit, what were the Rams plans going to be if they did not get Stafford back? It was going to be Aaron Rodgers. It was quite possibly going to be Aaron Rodgers, who is now taken and is in Pittsburgh,” Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen show on Monday. [Timestamp - 5:00]

“And I wouldn't anticipate that's a situation that's going to change and suddenly he's going to become available via trade. Ryan Tannehill would be an option. Or there's a guy in Atlanta who's currently due $27.5 million to not play football this season. If something were to happen to Stafford, there is an option out there of somebody who has had a lot of success playing for Kyle Shanahan. Being in that offense wouldn't be much of a learning curve,” he added.

Sean McVay shares update on Matthew Stafford's surgery rumors

The veteran coach had a brief interaction with reporters on Monday. He mentioned that Stafford had clean workouts on Saturday, where he threw for almost 60 passes and looked perfectly alright. But things appeared to have gone south on Monday when he got up for practice.

He was feeling uneasy and was not confident about making throws. Hence, he was seen on the sidelines wearing street clothes.

This raised many eyebrows on the Rams QB's potential return before the season starts. When asked about a potential surgery, McVay shrugged it off with a diplomatic response.

He mentioned that the conversation has never reached that point and he expects Stafford to be back soon. However, he pointed out that things could change in the coming days and Stafford would be assessed closely this month.

