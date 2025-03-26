NFL insider lists 2 reasons for Giants signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston over Shedeur Sanders

On Wednesday, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Sports Editor Dan Schneier discussed quarterback Russell Wilson signing with the New York Giants. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Giants had signed Wilson to a one-year contract worth up to $21 million.

This led NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero to note what the current state of the Giants QB room looks like.

"The #Giants' QB depth chart now looks like this: 1. Russell Wilson (1-year, $10.5 million deal) 2. Jameis Winston (2-year, $8 million deal) 3. Tommy DeVito (exclusive rights tender) And they still own the No. 3 pick ..."

Until the signing of Wilson, there was an expectation among fans and analysts alike that the Giants would add a quarterback through the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, with the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, two QB needy franchises, choosing ahead of the New York Giants, there is a chance that both Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders will be taken by the time the Giants are choosing at No. 3 overall.

This has led NFL analyst Dan Schneier to outline why the Giants may have made the move for Wilson, something that potentially hints at New York not picking a QB at No. 3 overall.

"The other reason the Giants might sign Jameis AND Russ would be that they either 1. Know Sanders isn’t making it past CLE or 2. Don’t want Sanders at 3. If they thought they’d get a top 3 QB, why wouldn’t they just roll with Jameis as QB2 for cheap?"

The New York Giants 2025 QB Situation

Though in theory, the New York Giants could still select a quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in April, the signing of Wilson does make the situation seem more unlikely than before.

Should the Giants select Shedeur Sanders or another QB in the draft, it would most likely result in one of Winston or Wilson becoming the No. 3 QB on the depth chart, something that it is hard to imagine either player would willingly sign on to do at this point in their accomplished career's.

