NFL insider namedrops who should Shedeur Sanders be paired with in NFL veteran QBs

The New York Giants are among the teams searching for a quarterback and reported to be in the running for Shedeur Sanders. At this point of free agency, they only have Tommy Devito under contract. While they seemingly are in the quarterback market with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft, they likely will need a veteran free agent who can help develop the rookie quarterback they select.
NFL Insider Josina Anderson gave her opinion on which quarterbacks should pair with Shedeur Sanders and the New York Giants if he were to be drafted by them.
The free agent quarterback market is drying up as below are the available quarterbacks per Spotrac.
- Aaron Rodgers
- Trey Lance
- Drew Lock
- Joe Flacco
- Jameis Winston
- Carson Wentz
- Case Keenum
- Easton Stick
- Josh Johnson
- Teddy Bridgewater
- C.J. Beathard
- Russell Wilson
- Tim Boyle
- Tyler Huntley
- Brett Rypien
- Jeff Drisketl
- Desmond Ridder
- Sam Ehlinger
It will be interesting to see which one of these quarterbacks ends up signing with the New York Giants this offseason.
Shedeur Sanders' Pro Day announced
The Colorado Buffaloes have officially announced their pro day and they will be hosting it on April 4. There are a handful of players from the program looking to boost their draft stock besides the obvious pair of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Shedeur Sanders did not throw during the 2025 NFL Combine so there is a lot of hype surrounding how he performs during his pro day. On Monday, coach Deion Sanders said during a press conference that he expects every team to be in attendance in April.
"We should have all 32 teams in attendance because we got that many players that can flat-out play." h/t Sports Illustrated
Sanders even continued that this could be one of the pro days that gets televised on the NFL Network.
"We're going to try to put on the best show possible for the fans, as well as these young men, to have them in a capacity (where) they're at peace, they're at home, they can relax and just do what they've been gifted to do. I'm excited about that, I really am, because I know all 32 teams will be represented here. It's going to be phenomenal for our program."
All eyes are going to be on Shedeur Sanders and how he looks during the pro day in a couple of weeks. It's not the end-all-be-all, but it is one thing on the checklist for teams thinking about drafting him.
