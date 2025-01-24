NFL insider namedrops Super Bowl-winning QB Pete Carroll could bring to Raiders after blockbuster move

It looks like Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson could potentially be reuniting in the near future.

It was recently reported that Carroll inked a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to be the team's new coach. The deal also reportedly includes a fourth-year option.

With Carroll going into a situation where he'll need to find a quarterback for his new team, an interesting name has entered the fold as a potential candidate for the position. According to NFL insider Jeff Howe, Russell Wilson could be a "stop-gap" option at quarterback for Carroll and the Raiders.

Exploring Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson's history together

Pete Carroll and Russel Wilson have reportedly mended fences, and the possibility of working together again now looms. The duo had tremendous success with each other during their days in the Seattle Seahawks organization. Over 10 regular seasons together, Wilson and Carroll strung together a regular season record of 104-53-1. They also went 9-7 in the playoffs, including two Super Bowl appearances, where they won one.

Currently, the Raiders' options at quarterback include Gardner Minshew II and Aiden O'Connell. With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Carroll and the Raiders will likely use that pick to take a young quarterback off the board to develop. In the meantime, that young signal-caller could learn behind Wilson, who already has a clear grasp of the Carroll offense and brings veteran leadership to the quarterback room.

Any young quarterback would be lucky to find themselves in a situation such as learning under the tutelage of the Carroll-Wilson duo. Of course, it remains to be seen if the Raiders organization is interested in bringing Wilson into the fold or if they want to jump right into a fresh new era behind a rookie quarterback via the draft.

With Carroll's hiring, only two coaching vacancies remain in the NFL — the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys. It will be interesting to see who the two franchises turn to now that Carroll, a Super Bowl-winning free-agent coach, is now off the market.

As for Wilson, he played this past season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he helped the organization to a 10-7 record in the regular season. The run included a playoff appearance in the Wild Card round, where they were bested by division rivals the Baltimore Ravens, who sent the Steelers home with a 28-14 loss.

Wilson's one-year deal with Pittsburgh is set to end this offseason, so it will be interesting if he finds himself alongside Carroll again in Las Vegas.

