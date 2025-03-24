NFL insider names Cowboys and 49ers as ideal landing spots for Stefon Diggs

Will wide receiver Stefon Diggs join a third team in as many years this offseason? That's the burning question right now in NFL circles.

Ad

Diggs spent his last season with the Houston Texans and had his campaign cut short by a torn ACL. Despite the injury, Diggs may be aiming for a new home before the start of the 2025 season.

In an article posted by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys were listed as potential landing spots for Stefon Diggs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breer wrote:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The best place for him[Diggs], it seems, would be with a contender where he wouldn’t have to be the guy, which would mitigate potential issues with his desire for the ball and also alleviate the frustration that losing can bring a guy with his sort of makeup.

Ad

Trending

"Is that place out there for him? San Francisco would make sense, at the right price. Dallas might, too, with his brother already there."

As of writing, it's anyone's guess as to where Diggs will end up this upcoming season.

Diggs will be entering his 11th season this fall and has tallied 857 receptions, 10,491 yards, and 70 receiving touchdowns over the course of his NFL career.

Ad

Stefon Diggs recently met with the New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs during Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Stefon Diggs met with the New England Patriots last Wednesday. The Patriots are a wide-receiver-needy team and this visit was one of the few known ones for Diggs.

Ad

The 31-year-old had dinner with Patriots staff members last week but left the meeting without a deal.

The meeting was viewed as a "get to know each other" meeting, with Patriots personnel head Eliot Wolf telling season ticket holders at the team's annual NFL Draft Party that the team wanted to take a look at where he is physically.

Wolf said:

“Stefon, obviously, a really good player. He was coming off an injury last year, so it was something we wanted to take a look and see where that was at. His agents, Adisa Bakari, Jeff Whitney, great guys, they do a great job. So, they’re people we always stay in contact with him, and other players.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Patriots could be interested in signing Diggs, if he is healthy, which is why the team wanted to see where he is physically. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots, Diggs is ahead of schedule five months after tearing his ACL. This is a positive sign, showing Diggs is closer to returning to the football field.

Expand Tweet

Prior to his ACL tear, Diggs recorded six-straight 1,000 yards receiving seasons; four with the Buffalo Bills and two with the Minnesota Vikings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.