NFL insider notes: Latest on Josh Jacobs' negotiations with Raiders, Bucs' Mike Evans plans and Jets' OL situation  

Day two of the NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis and the talk centering on free agents is heating up - including one very important pass catcher in Tampa Bay. We may also have some movement in the running back market.

2024 NFL Free Agency: Latest on Josh Jacobs and the Raiders

Word late Tuesday night was the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs were inching their way towards a deal which will keep the former first-round pick with the team. Nothing is imminent but there’s a lot riding on the line - not only for the Raiders and Jacobs but also for the rest of the class of potential free-agent running backs.

If the Raiders are able to complete a deal with Jacobs this will set the market for Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and the other ball carriers about to hit the street as free agents.

Tampa Bay's plans for Mike Evans

Recently there’s been a lot written about Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver who is scheduled to hit free agency in a few weeks. The No. 7 pick of the 2014 NFL Draft has spent his entire career with the organization, and reports are that he hopes to finish his career in Tampa.

The five-time All-Pro is coming off a terrific season in which he caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards with 13 TDs, the second time he’s totaled that many. Baker Mayfield's play and the continual targeting of Evans are credited with those totals.

While reports are that the Bucs hope to re-sign Evans to a multi-year contract, the team must address other high-priority free agents such as Mayfield and safety Antoine Winfield. While I’m told the Bucs and Evans have had initial contract negotiations, nothing is imminent and there’s a possibility the receiver hits the open market once free agency begins.

Where the New York Jets stand on their OL plans

As I’ve written about in the past, offensive line is once again a priority for the New York Jets heading into the offseason. The team needs as many as three new starters, including both offensive tackle positions.

Mekhi Becton, selected with the 11th pick in 2020 -- the first draft run by Joe Douglas -- returned to the field in 2023 after spending all but a single game on the IR the prior two years. He started the season with promise, but it eventually turned to ruin by December.

Would the Jets bring Becton back with such a dire need at offensive tackle? Does Becton even want to come back?

Since the Shrine Bowl, word in the league has been consistent; expect Becton to sign a one-year deal with a team other than the Jets.