NFL insider pegs James Cook’s extension range after Derrick Henry’s $30,000,000 payday

The situation of James Cook with the Buffalo Bills remains problematic for the franchise. The running back is making clear his wish for a new contract, while the franchise is not looking to sign him to a mega deal. The two sides are far apart in negotiations.

Cook made the headlines in the past week after he did not report to the OTAs. The running back is in the final year of his rookie contract, but he wants to sign an extension quickly. He's coming from a year with 1,267 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns, highlighting his importance to the team.

Finding a common ground was never going to be an easy task. The team recently extended the contract of quarterback Josh Allen, and saving money in other positions is important. Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer, on Monday, used Derrick Henry's recent extension as a parameter:

Henry’s contract could be one comp. He had one year left at $7 million going into this offseason. The Ravens, as part of a two-year extension, gave him a $7 million raise for this year and $11 million fully guaranteed next year, with a de facto $12 million team option in 2027. Cook is under contract at $5.7 million for this year, so it’s feasible to look at it and say such a short-term extension could work for everyone—and Cook would be up for a new deal again at 28.

Unless the franchise tag is applied, or an extension is signed, this will be the final year of the running back in Buffalo. He was a second-round pick, and according to the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed in 2020, the fifth-year option is only available for players selected in the first round of any draft.

Why does Josh Allen's extension matter for James Cook's situation?

The Bills signed Josh Allen to a contract extension worth $55 million in March, and his salary bump will add extra pressure on the team's salary cap. As such, finding cheaper players to build the roster around is a premium.

There have been plenty of contract extensions signed by the Bills, and they also have Ray Davis on the roster. The team can keep him on a cost-controlled deal during his rookie contract.

