NFL insider predicts next move for Tom Brady's Raiders following blockbuster Geno Smith trade

With Tom Brady in the building, there was always the possibility of the Las Vegas Raiders making a big move this summer. After they tried and failed to swing a trade for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the franchise decided to take another swing at a staring quarterback this week.

Ad

On Friday, the Raiders sent a 2025 third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to bring Geno Smith to Sin City as their starting quarterback. The trade, that seemingly came out of nowhere, is likely to land Smith a major contract extension after signing a three-year, $75 million contract with Seattle in March 2023.

The trade is likely to take Brady's Raiders out of the running for Shedeur Sanders but NFL insider Todd McShay believes the franchise will address a major position of need with that No. 6 pick. After the Raiders traded for Smith, McShay tweeted that the franchise could potentially look at drafting Boise State's Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty at #6.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Most mock drafts, including Sportskeeda insider Tony Pauline's projections, have Jeanty either landing with the Dallas Cowboys at #12 or with the Chicago Bears at #10.

However, since witnessing Barkley wreak havoc all season long with the Philadelphia Eagles, it makes sense that the Raiders would look to solidify at RB to ensure they are competitive in Pete Carroll's first year in charge.

What Ashton Jeanty would bring to Tom Brady's Las Vegas Raiders

The 2024 season was a boom year for running backs. Both Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley were allowed to walk in free agency and landed with elite teams.

Ad

For most of the year, Barkley was also in the MVP conversation alongside Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. The Eagles RB came agonizingly close to breaking the single-season rushing yards record but Philly made a wise decision by benching him in the final game of the season with one eye on making a deep run in the playoffs.

Given the evidence at hand, the Raiders drafting a blue-chip RB would not be the wildest idea. Jeanty is a true three-down back and also had an underrated year catching the ball in 2023.

The Raiders are clearly looking to avoid a rebuild this year and bring Jeanty to town would just give them another weapon to work with, though they might have to work some magic in free agency when it comes to the offensive line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.