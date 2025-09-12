NFL insider predicts Russell Wilson will start for the final time vs Cowboys: "Diminished journeyman"

The future of Russell Wilson is already in doubt. After Wilson's poor performance for the New York Giants in the season opener vs the Washington Commanders, there are calls for Jaxson Dart to replace him.

On Friday, NFL insider Ian O'connor wrote in The Athletic that the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys will be his last, not only for the Giants but in his career. O'Connor then went on to describe Wilson over the last few seasons.

"His last four seasons have sent his legacy sideways and left him as a diminished journeyman. "

Wilson spent most of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Here, he was able to become a legend of the team. His best moment came when he led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2014.

A year later, Wilson was able to bring the Seahawks back to the Super Bowl, where he faced the New England Patriots. During this game, one of the most iconic moments in Super Bowl history occurred.

Down at the one yard line, all Wilson had to to was get the ball into the endzone to give the team their second consecutive championship. However, instead of simply handing the ball over to running back Marshawn Lynch, Wilson threw the ball.

This pass was intercepted by Malcolm Butler, ending any hopes for the Super Bowl win.

Wilson has not been back to the game since, and his career has almost gone downhill since he left the Seahawks.

A poor two years with the Denver Broncos, followed by a forgettable year with the Pittsburgh Steelers has almost tainted what has been a strong career.

His brief stint with the New York Giants is only going to be a dissapointing footnote in the career of Russell Willson, something that started with a bang but will end as a ember.

Russell Wilson is praised by the Dallas coach

Despite his recent struggles, Russell Wilson is still a respected quarterback, especially by his opponents. In the build up to the Giants clash with the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said the following about Wilson:

"One of the greatest deep ball throwers I've ever been around. The ability to extend plays when I was with him was incredible. He just was a great improviser. That's what our game has become. Our game is ... if you can't move around and make plays in this league, you're outgunned. Those are the first two things that pop out. I'm excited to see Russ."

This could very much be the last time fans will be able to see Wilson play. Another poor performance against the Cowboys this weekend and the Giants could turn to Jaxson Dart in an attempt to save their season.

