NFL insider predicts three QBs to get drafted in first half of the 2025 NFL Draft

While the 2025 NFL draft is exactly a month away, there are plenty of questions surrounding the top of the draft board. Although there are many teams that are in need of a quarterback, this year's class of prospects under center is generally viewed as subpar.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed that he believes three quarterbacks will be drafted in the first half of the 2025 NFL draft. Speaking on The "Pat McAfee Show," the NFL insider stated:

"The way it's looking to me now, I would say my guess - and we'll get Daniel Jeremiah's take in a second - but my guess is we get three in the top-15. Three in the top-15 is my guess. Where Shedeur Sanders goes is the biggest draft question mark that I can remember in a very, very long time. And I know that Coach Prime - who we love, my former colleague, great dude, done an incredible job at Colorado - has talked about the haters."

Rapoport continued:

"I don't know that it's haters, but people have a lot of questions. Because he is for sure talented, he has put two programs on his actual back and led them back to national prominence. What he did at Colorado is awesome, what he did at Jackson State is unbelievable. He is a rockstar, but it's not a slam dunk number one overall selection."

Rapoport mentioned that Sanders might be picked second or third overall by the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants. However, he also noted that the former Colorado Buffaloes star could potentially fall out of the top 10.

Daniel Jeremiah believes the Patriots should target Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft

Travis Hunter is among the most dynamic players to enter the draft in quite some time, due to his elite two-way ability. Daniel Jeremiah recently made the case that the New England Patriots should select him fourth overall in the 2025 NFL draft. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," the NFL insider stated:

"I would. I think he's dynamic. I think he'd be the most dynamic weapon on offense and I think they would have a lot of fun. Watching those two guys at quarterback and wide receiver, kind of grow up together, I would be excited about that if I were a Patriots fan and somehow Travis Hunter would be there."

Jeremiah added that he is interested to see how the team that drafts Hunter makes the announcement due to his ability to play two positions. While the Patriots have a strong need at wide receiver, it is unclear if the two-way star will be targeted, provided he is not selected before they are on the clock.

