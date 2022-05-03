"I’d try to get a seventh-round pick” - NFL insider proposes best plan for Browns to rid themselves of Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield still has a ton of speculation surrounding his future in the NFL. At the moment, he’s still a member of the Cleveland Browns. Now that the draft is over, and nearly every team in the league has addressed their quarterback needs, where does that leave Mayfield?

Mayfield had high hopes of being traded to the Indianapolis Colts or Seattle Seahawks early in free agency. The Colts, however, acquired proven veteran Matt Ryan for next to nothing, and the Seahawks seem content to stick with Drew Lock. Mayfield, a former number one overall pick, appears to be unwanted throughout the league.

Peter King is a seasoned sports writer and analyst, and in an article for NBC Sports’ Football Morning in America, he commented on a theoretical deal that could benefit the Browns and send Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

"Odd that no one wants a guy who was a top-12 quarterback in 2020 and gutted out an injured season last year. He doesn’t fit Seattle, and he’d muck up the Carolina situation, with the Panthers wanting to see if Sam Darnold has a prayer of being the guy.

"I really have no clue where he’s going—though I now am dubious of the pre-draft thought that, if he was on the street, the Steelers would grab him. Why, exactly, would Pittsburgh do that now? I think, if I were the Browns, I’d try to get a 2023 seventh-round pick from Carolina and pay 90 percent of his salary, just to get him out of the Cleveland consciousness."

Baker Mayfield's list of possible destinations is getting shorter and shorter

Carolina seems insistent on giving Sam Darnold a proper chance after an injury knocked him out early last season. As for the Seattle Seahawks, King pointed out that the system and Baker Mayfield are not a good fit. However, Seattle is the only team left with a real need at quarterback. Is Drew Lock really a better option than Mayfield? If you look at their stats over the past few years, the answer is no.

After it’s all said and done, the Cleveland Browns could opt to hold on to Mayfield, just in case Deshaun Watson is suspended for his off-the-field issues. Whether or not Mayfield will willingly play is another matter entirely. There could be several players sitting out this year, unhappy with their particular situation.

