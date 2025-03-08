NFL insider proposes solution for Giants to become “very exciting” by pairing Travis Hunter with Aaron Rodgers

It has been 12 months that the New York Giants would love to forget as they let Saquon Barkley become a free agent, sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and watch their rivals win the Super Bowl. The team finished 3-14 last season and could be cleaning house soon if things do not change.

Ad

On Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah discussed how the Giants could be in the mix to sign Aaron Rodgers and draft two-way star Travis Hunter with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“The interesting thing would be if Rodgers gets done with the Giants and you're in a kind of all-in right now, we need to win, to survive, so to speak," Jeremiah said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To me, if you're sitting there, and Travis Hunter is there, and you're the Giants, and I've got a chance to have Aaron Rodgers and I can go out on one side with Malik Nabers, and maybe the first year, maybe we want Travis Hunter to just kind of focus more on offense, man, that's that changes that offense real quick, and they become very interesting and very exciting.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

There have been rumors that the Giants and Rodgers could make a deal work for him to be their next quarterback. With the NFC East as loaded as it is with the Eagles, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, New York may need a significant splash like this to be competitive in 2025.

Why did the New York Giants keep Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen?

Last season, many were expecting the New York Giants to bring in a new regime and fire Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. However, Giants co-owner Joe Mara spoke about why he kept the coach in place.

Ad

"I think, in Brian's case, he was the coach of the year two years ago," Mara said in January, via SI. "That didn't disappear all of a sudden--I still believe he can do that again."

He also mentioned how he believes in the staff that Schoen has built and that the team is moving in the right direction, talent-wise.

“And in Joe's case, I thought we had an outstanding draft class this year. I thought we had a really good free agency period," Mara said. "And I really liked the staff that he put together and built. And I think that they're the right two guys to lead us going forward. I understand, believe me, that that's not gonna be the most popular decision in Giants Land, but we believe it's the right decision for us going forward.”

This will be the fourth season with Daboll and Schoen leading the Giants. In that span, the team has gone 18-32-1 in the regular season and made one playoff appearance with a loss in the NFC divisional round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.