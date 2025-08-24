NFL insider raises major question about Allen Lazard as Jets WR faces uncertain future with roster cuts looming

The New York Jets are days away from finalizing their 53-man roster and veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in uncertainty as the deadline approaches.
Lazard was sidelined since injuring his shoulder in the preseason opener against Green Bay. He is facing questions about whether he will be placed on short-term injured reserve or survive on the active roster.
ESPN reporter Rich Cimini said he would be “surprised” if the team released the receiver.
"WR Allen Lazard? I'd be surprised if he's cut. I think short-term IR or 53," Cimini wrote on X.
Allen Lazard’s status is complicated by both performance and finances. After signing a four-year, $44 million deal in 2023, he restructured his contract this spring with an $8.5 million pay cut to extend his stay in Florham Park.
In Lazard's first two years with the Jets, he caught 60 passes for 841 yards and seven touchdowns, appearing in 26 games.
New IR rule could benefit the Jets with Allen Lazard decision
One factor in Allen Lazard’s favor is a recent adjustment to the NFL’s injured reserve policy. Teams are now allowed to designate two players for short-term IR before the 53-man limit is finalized, giving added flexibility in roster construction.
A move to IR would sideline Lazard for the first four games but free up an extra spot for the Jets to evaluate their crowded receiver group.
That group includes Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds and rookie Arian Smith. Undrafted rookie Jamaal Pritchett has made a case for a spot with flashes on special teams, while second-year wideout Malachi Corley faces an uphill climb to remain on the roster
Lazard has been vocal about staying with the Jets despite speculation. Earlier this month, Lazard said he wants to stay in New York to help build the culture under first-year coach Aaron Glenn.
Glenn praised Lazard’s value beyond the stat sheet. Glenn mentioned he scouted Lazard when he was with the Saints. He described him as a young, versatile, physical receiver who could help stabilize a young locker room.
Quarterback Justin Fields echoed that sentiment during training camp, noting Lazard’s leadership in meetings and his willingness to guide younger receivers.
