"Aaron Rodgers is being selfish" - Insider rants about NFL MVP's contract situation with Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been labeled selfish for not informing the Packers of his future plans. NFL insider Mike Tannenbaum was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and the subject of Rodgers came up.

Tannenbaum called the Packers quarterback selfish and said that the 38-year-old has known what his decision will be for a long time.

He added that Rodgers' decision impacts other players and that he should tell Green Bay what his decision is sooner rather than later.

"Aaron Rodgers is being selfish, let's make no mistake about it, he is being very selfish, because he's known for a while what he's gonna do. Specifically, if he’s talking about being a great teammate, let's look at this graphic when we talk about guys like Preston Smith, Billy Turner, Randall Cobb, these guys all have non-guaranteed money, Kevin.

"If they are going to be released, they much better much rather be released on March 2 than on March 17, March 18, because right now there's more money available as teams head into free agency than there would be a week or two into free agency."

A lot depends on Rodgers decision

What will the 38-year-old's decision be?

Given the importance of the quarterback position, a lot of dominos are going to fall one way or the other. Rodgers' decision will have a far-reaching impact on the Packers and their other notable free agents.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Aaron Rodgers weighs in on his future with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers weighs in on his future with the Packers. https://t.co/fBsMFiXnrb

Tannenbaum said that if the 38-year-old stays, then those players who are heading to free agency will likely stay. However, if the four-time MVP leaves, it will likely mean a reset for the Packers.

“So Swagoo is saying it exactly right, which is he knows what he's going to do is probably known for several months. He should let Green Bay know because they're at an inflection point. If he's there, a lot of those players are going to come back. If not, they're probably going to reset and they're probably going to be let go and while he's made their money, those are consequential dollars for those players, and Brian Gutekunst, Matt LeFleur need to know what direction they're going in."

The NFL's free agency period begins on March 16th and the Packers quarterback has repeatedly stated that he will not waste time with his decision.

The free agency deadline was the time the 38-year-old gave to make his decision and we are quickly approaching that. Just what he will do is anyone's guess, but, one way or another, it will be ending soon.

