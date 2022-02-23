"There's going to be drama" - NFL analyst believes the controversies surrounding Aaron Rodgers won't die out soon

There always seems to be another twist concerning the situation surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While NFL fans are anxiously awaiting to hear if the quarterback will return to the Packers next season or play elsewhere, his latest Instagram post is causing the most stir.

Aaron Rodgers took to the social media platform on Monday night and posted ten photos. He posted them to give what he calls gratitude to those in his life, including teammates and ex-fiancee Shailene Woodley.

While it sounded as if he was saying 'goodbye', Rodgers said otherwise on Tuesday when he made his weekly appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

He said that he had just come out of a 12 day cleanse and that he was grateful for those in his life that he loves.

This, of course, was the topic of conversation on Wednesday morning's episode of "First Things First" on Fox Sports.

Chris Broussard said that while the reigning NFL MVP claims that he doesn't want drama, his actions over the last year certainly haven't backed up that claim. Broussard stated this:

"All right to answer the question, there's going to be drama, because that's what he does. I mean, this guy within the last years demanded a trade, then totally put the front office on blast, you know by airing his dirty laundry, then he lies about being vaccinated, then he puts his foot into the camera for us to look at and now he's on a 12 day cleanse, where he supposedly wanted to relieve his life of drama but as soon as he gets off the cleanse, he just goes out creates more drama with that Instagram post. So there's going to be drama, Rick no matter what he does"

Why hasn't Aaron Rodgers made his decision yet?

As a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he is looking forward to making his decision. He hopes to allow everyone involved to move on.

"I am looking forward to making the decision & moving forward.. I think it's best for all parties involved to get this behind us."

But if that's the case, why hasn't he done so?

With the free agency window opening next month, now would be the time for him to announce his intentions. A trade, or whatever he decides, could be finalized before free agency and the draft.

That way, if he decides to move on from the Packers, they can start building the team without him. If he decides to stay, then they can make moves to make the team even better.

The quarterback has always wanted to do things on his own terms and time frame, and this looming decision appears to be no different.

