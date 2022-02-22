"Aaron Rodgers loves playing at Green Bay, but will it be enough to keep him?" - Cowboys legend speculates about Packers QB's future

Speculation about Aaron Rodgers' future continues to be a hot topic, especially following his latest Instagram post.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman knows what it's like to spend an entire career with one team. But does he believe that is in the cards for Green Bay's signal caller?

During an appearance on the Mad Dog Sports Radio show, Aikman said that he knows that the back-to-back, reigning NFL MVP loves playing in Green Bay, but he knows that his ultimate goal is to win another Lombardi Trophy. Aikman said that the Packers coming up short in the playoffs every season may drive him to go elsewhere.

“I think, sometimes, players, they like to see how things are done elsewhere and I think that’s only natural. I know he loves playing in Green Bay.” said Aikman. "I know he really enjoys playing for Matt LaFleur. Loves his teammates. Will that be enough to keep him?” - Troy Aikman on Mad Dog Sports radio

With the addition of Tom Clements, Rodgers' former quarterbacks coach, to the Green Bay Packers roster, the team was hoping that would be an extra incentive to keep him, but will it?

Did QB Aaron Rodgers post a "goodbye" message to Packers?

Late Monday night, the Green Bay Packers quarterback posted a sentimental message to his Instagram account. The message began with the hashtag "Monday Night Gratitude." He thanked his teammates, friends and Shailene Woodley, who he reportedly ended his engagement with recently.

The long post went along with ten photos of himself and his teammates, Woodley, and a telling final picture. The final photo shows wide receivers Randall Cobb and Davante Adams on the sidelines with a space between them. Rodgers usually stands between the two during pre-game ceremonies. This photo was apparently taken at Arrowhead Stadium when the quarterback was out with COVID-19.

Is this a sign that he intends to leave Green Bay? The Super Bowl winning quarterback, who has spent 17 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, isn't one to share his feelings or just come right out and say something so, as with most of his actions, this has left everyone guessing.

The quarterback was said to be mulling over his decision over the last few weeks, and the Packers were expecting a decision regarding whether he wanted to stay with the team or request an out. In order to leave, the Packers would need to trade him and get a return, whereas a release would leave the team empty-handed.

As with every story revoloving around Rodgers, this one is still far from over.

Edited by Windy Goodloe