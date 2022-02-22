"Imagine if it’s Aaron Rodgers announcing he’s returning to Green Bay" - NFL fans go wild speculating who could be special guest on Pat McAfee Show

Pat McAfee has teased a special guest on his show, and fans think it's Aaron Rodgers.

McAfee, who had a segment called "Aaron Rodgers Tuesday" when the Packers quarterback joined to talk all things football, as well as his personal life, posted on his Twitter, and it has sent fans wild with speculation.

McAfee posted that the show's new season starts on Tuesday (ironically, the same day the Packers quarterback was on the show during the season) and that he has a big guest locked in. One fan posted a reply saying "it could be Rodgers announcing his return to Green Bay."

On a bird back to Indiana..The vacation was great and I enjoyed it immensely but..Our 2022 NFL Season starts Tuesday.. BIG GUEST LOCKED AND LOADEDLet's have an off-season

"Imagine it’s Rodgers announcing he’s returning to Green Bay😩," they wrote.

The fan does not seem to be too happy with a sighing face at the end of the post.

Fans go crazy at thought of Aaron Rodgers announcing his decision on the Pat McAfee Show

Could Rodgers be McAfee's big guest?

When Pat McAfee posted on his Twitter account and said he has a BIG GUEST LOCKED IT, fans went crazy. Having developed a great relationship with the Packers quarterback since 2020 when he became a regular guest on the show, fans think that the four-time MVP is the guest McAfee is talking about.

Pain🧀 @rodgersisagoat @PatMcAfeeShow If it’s Rodgers on Tuesday announcing he’s coming back imma jizz @PatMcAfeeShow If it’s Rodgers on Tuesday announcing he’s coming back imma jizz

The tweets did not stop there, with another fan of the show posting a picture of a T-shirt with Rodgers' face and words underneath saying "four more years."

Just exactly what the 38-year-old quarterback will do is anyone's guess. After flirting with the idea of retiring in the offseason and saying he was 50/50 on either playing or retiring, there has been zero inkling as to what he will do.

The four-time NFL MVP was very vocal about his issues with the organization and not having a say in any personnel decisions, and now it appears that the relationship between himself and the franchise is better.

If he sees his future away from Green Bay, Denver has been touted as the number one destination because the 38-year-old has a superb relationship with the new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021.

Alex Golden @AlexGoldenNBA



Aaron Rodgers (in #Colts blue) says he will come to Indianapolis to share his future decision live on the @PatMcAfeeShow Aaron Rodgers (in #Colts blue) says he will come to Indianapolis to share his future decision live on the @PatMcAfeeShow. https://t.co/w1IOU4aVBx

The 38-year-old did say that he would not drag out the process. He has set the free agency deadline of March 16 to make a decision on his future. With the Packers over the salary cap ($50,790,970 which is the second worst in the league), there is going to have to be some serious juggling of player contracts.

With Davante Adams wanting a long-term deal on big money and if the reigning MVP was to return, then in all likelihood, some star players are going to have to be pushed out.

Many fans thought that the quarterback's decision would happen near the free agency window, but after Pat McAfee's tweet, we may just get the answer the entire NFL world has been waiting for in 24 hours.

