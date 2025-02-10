NFL insider reveals Aaron Rodgers' plans to take Davante Adams as he leaves Jets

NFL insider Adam Schefter on Monday discussed the Jets' new leadership's plans to part ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He speculated Rodgers might bring star receiver Davante Adams along to his next destination.

The Jets' decision comes after hiring Aaron Glenn as head coach and Darren Mougey as general manager. Ironically, Glenn played a key role in Rodgers' disappointing exit from Green Bay. His Lions defense dominated both 2022 matchups, with safety Kerby Joseph intercepting what became Rodgers' final pass in a Packers uniform.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Schefter outlined how new management typically reshapes team culture:

"There's a reason that a team is in the market for changing its general manager and head coach, and so when that happens, they like to reset the culture and establish their own culture. ... So, they're not expected to bring back Aaron Rodgers at this point in time.

"Aaron Rodgers will go somewhere else. He may try to take Devante Adams with him wherever he's going."

Aaron Rodgers' Jets tenure proved dismal from the start. His 2023 season ended with an Achilles tear on the first drive of the opening game. His 2024 return yielded a disappointing 5-12 record and a QBR of 48.1, ranking 25th among qualified quarterbacks. The team's playoff drought extended to 14 seasons amid reports of organizational dysfunction.

The Jets face significant financial considerations. Rodgers is due $37.5 million in 2025, with a potential $49 million dead cap hit if cut. The charge could drop to $39.5 million if spread across two seasons with a post-June 1 release.

Possible landing spots for Davante Adams if he exits the Jets after Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams' contract situation makes him easily moveable, with no guaranteed money remaining on his five-year, $140 million deal for 2025 and 2026. The Los Angeles Chargers, armed with $55.2 million in cap space, might pursue him after their playoff struggles against Houston.

Several other teams have emerged as potential destinations for Davante Adams, according to CBS Sports.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who previously pursued 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, need a veteran receiving help alongside George Pickens and Calvin Austin.

The Washington Commanders offer $68.86 million in cap space. They have a promising young quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who set rookie records with a 69% completion rate and 891 rushing yards. Adams could be another elite target as they build on their NFC Championship appearance.

The Denver Broncos could pair them with Bo Nix, whose 29 rookie passing touchdowns rank second all-time. Denver coach Sean Payton might look to add more power to support his young quarterback's development.

The Jets, meanwhile, face uncertainty at quarterback. They're left with 35-year-old Tyrod Taylor as their only experienced starter, holding the seventh pick in what analysts consider a weak quarterback draft class.

