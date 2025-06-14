NFL insider reveals Anthony Richardson injury update hinting promising QB battle with Daniel Jones in Indy 

The Indianapolis Colts appear poised for a quarterback showdown as the second-year signal-caller, Anthony Richardson, is expected to return from a shoulder setback. He will be in time to compete with veteran newcomer Daniel Jones.

On Friday's edition of "The Insiders' Podcast," NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Richardson recently received medical clearance following a consultation with renowned orthopedic specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

"I do expect both of these quarterbacks to be out there very early in training camp," Rapoport said. "As far as Anthony Richardson, from what I understand, he had a right shoulder injury, somewhat similar injury to what he had before.

"Got it checked out, got a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, one of the more respected voices in the medical community in the NFL. Just rest and recuperation, really just rest and rehab. No surgery. He is expected to be fine by training camp."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet LINK From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork : #Colts QB Anthony Richardson should be OK after a shoulder scare in minicamp, and the second opinion backed that up. No surgery needed. Richardson should be healthy by training camp and ready for competition.

Richardson initially underwent surgery on his right shoulder during his rookie season in 2023. This cut short his debut campaign after just four starts.

He also experienced renewed soreness in the same shoulder during organized team activities (OTAs) in late May. The Colts opted to hold him out of further offseason practices, including this week’s mandatory minicamp.

Anthony Richardson's medical clearance timeline could decide the Colts' quarterback hierarchy

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

In Anthony Richardson’s absence, Daniel Jones has handled first-team reps, with rookie Riley Leonard stepping in behind him. Head coach Shane Steichen lauded Jones’ command of the offense, citing his quick decision-making and leadership in the huddle.

"Very pleased with what we got right now," Steichen said on Thursday, according to CBS4 Indy. "He's been doing a helluva job. Really smart football player. Learned the offense very quickly, making really good decisions out there through OTAs. Great command in the huddle. Ultimate pro."

Jones joined Indianapolis on a one-year, $14 million deal after being released by the New York Giants last season. His stint in New York was marked by a high sack total and inconsistent offensive support.

The decision to sign Jones was partly driven by uncertainty surrounding Richardson’s health and availability. In his rookie year, Richardson also dealt with a concussion and missed extended time. Injuries have limited him to just 17 appearances in 34 possible games since being drafted.

With training camp set to open on July 22 at Grand Park Sports Campus, the coaching staff has not yet announced a timetable for when Richardson will resume throwing at full speed.

