NFL insider reveals Brandon Aiyuk guaranteed $51,800,000 bonus amid uncertain future

For some time, Brandon Aiyuk has been a pressure point for the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver showed improvement year after year to kick off his NFL career. However, his production hit a wall after signing his new deal in his first season. His future is unclear as the 49ers have several more years left on the deal but a production dropoff.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo in a Wednesday post on X, the 49ers general manager essentially ended any trade talk or other moves with the wide receiver. Garafolo believes the reason was money.

"At the league meeting this week, 49ers GM John Lynch said he expected Aiyuk to stick in 2025. His 2026 option-bonus guarantee triggered yesterday. He’s owed $24.875m this year, $27m in ’26. The $76m that was effectively guaranteed at signing is now fully guaranteed," he tweeted.

In other words, the 49ers paid their wide receiver, so now they have him for better or worse. Aiyuk's receiving yardage increased linearly from 2020 until 2023, increasing from 748 yards in his rookie season to 1342 yards in 2023.

In 2024, however, a season-ending ACL and MCL injury stopped Brock Purdy's wide receiver's production. He finished the year with just 25 catches for 374 yards and zero touchdowns after seven games.

Brandon Aiyuk's contract leaves 49ers on hook for at least two more seasons

Brandon Aiyuk at Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

The 49ers wide receiver had been productive in an increasing fashion for years before his struggle in 2024. The 49ers hope to see him return to his 2023 form next season. However, if he doesn't, the team could find themselves waiting for their opportunity to move on.

If that is the route the 49ers find themselves on, they will be waiting until after the 2026 season. According to Spotrac, after the 2026 season, the 49ers will become financially incentivized to move on.

However, if Aiyuk gets back into his productive form, his contract is set to expire after the 2028 season. Aiyuk will be heading into an age 31 season at that point. Will Aiyuk be around to see the end of his deal as a member of the San Francisco 49ers?

