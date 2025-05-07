NFL insider reveals Derek Carr's status after major injury with rookie Tyler Shough ready to step in

NFL Network insider Jane Slater provided key updates about Derek Carr's shoulder injury situation. She revealed the Saints quarterback has made multiple trips to New Orleans for medical evaluations. The veteran signal-caller's uncertain status opens the door for rookie Tyler Shough to grab the starting role for next season.

Slater shared these developments on X on Tuesday. Her reporting cites "a person with knowledge of the situation."

"Few updates from the Insiders today on the #Saints and the Derek Carr situation according to a person with knowledge of the situation. 1) Carr HAS been to New Orleans twice in recent weeks to meet with the team doctor at the facility. 2) He believes he injured his throwing shoulder in the same game he injured his left wrist. (Saints Giants Wk 14)," Slater tweeted.

The injury reportedly went undetected during the season as Carr didn't attempt meaningful throws until spring training activities began. By that point, the Saints had already guaranteed an additional $40 million to Carr through a contract restructuring. It created significant salary cap implications for any potential roster move.

"Yes, I have a shoulder injury," Derek Carr claps back at the media

Beyond the physical ailment, Derek Carr has expressed frustration with media coverage, questioning the legitimacy of his injury, according to NBC Sports on April 28.

"Yes, I have to say this. I hate that I have to say this, but I have to say this," Carr said. "Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says. And what some lady on a podcast might think, OK? I have an MRI report to prove it."

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback expounded on his frustrations.

"Twitter and Instagram has ruined things for some people?" Carr said. "Because now all these people think that they have voices that have to be heard, and so like some people's voices don't need to be heard right now. The only opinion that matters is that text right there. It is the word of God. And everything must bow at that."

While the Saints and Carr work toward a resolution, the organization has already lined up its contingency plan. The team selected quarterback Tyler Shough from Louisville in the second round on April 25.

USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff reported that Shough "figures" to be the starter this season if Carr remains sidelined. The rookie would join a newly structured offensive system under Kellen Moore, who joined the New Orleans coaching staff this offseason.

Financial factors will likely influence any final decision about Carr's future. According to Saints Wire, releasing or trading Carr before June 2 would accelerate nearly $60 million onto their 2025 salary cap. However, waiting until after that date would allow the team to spread the financial impact, with approximately $59.7 million in dead money hitting its 2026 cap instead.

