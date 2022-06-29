NFL insider reveals when Deshaun Watson's punishment will be announced 

Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing finally got under way yesterday, after a fifteen-month investigation process. The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently settled 20 out of his 24 civil suits and the NFL's investigation is his next hurdle.

Those thinking that we would get a quick resolution to the matter should think again. Nothing regarding the quarterback has been straight-froward thus far and this will be no different.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Total Access provided a draft timeline for Watson's hearing, and unsurprisingly, the process will last weeks rather than days.

Rapaport said:

"Well, the first day of Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of Sue Robinson, who has been jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has concluded. The expectation is that Deshaun Watson and all the lawyers and investigators from both sides will be back at it again tomorrow, potentially Thursday as well, and is expected to continue for several days."

Rapaport also provided details of what both sides are seeking in terms of disciplinary action against the Browns quarterback:

"The NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension of at least a year with the opportunity to reapply after a year, the NFLPA and Watson's own lawyers are pushing for a sentence or a disciplinary matter, much, much shorter."

He concluded:

"As far as where this all stands now, here's where it goes, barring some sort of settlement which would be unforeseen and a big surprise at this point. The hearing will conclude, and then there will be briefs filed by both sides, over the course of the next several days. So if this goes to completion, it is expected to take at least a couple of weeks, for Deshaun Watson, and all of the NFL to hear for how long he'll be suspended."

Sue Robinson is the judge in Deshaun Watson's case

Sue Robinson is a retired federal court judge who has been appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee the disciplinary hearings against the Cleveland Browns' new quarterback.

The former Delaware judge was an appointee of President George H. W. Bush in 1991 and retired from the bench in 2017. She was only appointed as the NFL's new disciplinary officer a matter of months ago, and has now been left to rule on this ongoing saga.

Her powers are limited, however, as she can only decide if the former Clemson star should be disciplined and suggest a suitable punishment. She has no scope to ensure that punishment is accepted or enforced, and the final decision will ultimately lie with Roger Goodell.

The commissioner can either choose to accept Robinson's ruling, or completely disregard it. The NFL has previous history in such matters. In 2017, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games after a year-long investigation.

The investigating officer ruled that Elliott should serve no suspension, but Goodell overruled him and the case ended up in court for the next twelve months, with Elliott eventually serving his ban.

It will be interesting to see what the NFL decides to do with the Cleveland quarterback.

