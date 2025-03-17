NFL insider reveals Giants’ blockbuster plan of pairing Matthew Stafford with Travis Hunter, Cooper Kupp, and Malik Nabers

The New York Giants have been looking to upgrade their quarterback room, seemingly since the 2024 season ended. They have had no luck on that front as Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback the team currently has under contract. While they have recently been linked to Aaron Rodgers, the franchise previously looked to acquire Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated discussed their blockbuster plan during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Sunday.

"I'll say with the Giants in particular, I know one thing that they had sort of talked to Matthew Stafford about was the idea of the third overall pick being able to help him, you know, and that if they brought him in, then, you know, like, all right, like now we can maybe use the third pick on Travis Hunter," he said.

"And maybe Travis Hunter can be the third receiver, and you bring Cooper Kupp with you. And now we got Malik Nabers, Cooper Kupp and Travis Hunter. Those are concepts that I know were at least discussed."

Check out Albert Breer's comments on the New York Giants' plans below (starting at the 0:50 mark):

Breer noted that the Giants could see Stafford playing longer than Rodgers so it is unclear if they will target a quarterback third overall - provided that they land the four-time NFL MVP. Their blockbuster plan blew up when the Rams agreed to a restructured contract with the two-time Pro Bowler. Meanwhile, Kupp has since joined the Seattle Seahawks.

Albert Breer discusses Giants' Aaron Rodgers plan

Aaron Rodgers remains the most high-profile player remaining on the free agent market. Albert Breer discussed the New York Giants' plan if they manage to land the future Pro Football Hall of Famer during the same podcast episode.

"I don't think Aaron would necessarily be against the idea of having a young quarterback on the roster ... I think Aaron's only going there for a year or two anyway. I think it would probably be more what I was talking about in the first place, which is, does Aaron want the team to use that asset and somebody who's going to help him right now?" he said. "I do think, like, if they, if they signed Aaron, then they probably take a quarterback, my guess would be somewhere in the top 100 picks." (starting at the 1:30 mark)

It is unclear if one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft - Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders - will fall to the Giants, who hold the third overall pick. Rodgers returned from a torn Achilles in 2024, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.0% of his pass attempts. He ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for seventh in passing touchdowns.

