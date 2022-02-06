NFL insider reveals Lamar Jackson's new contract to make him among highest paid QBs in league history 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still playing on his rookie deal. The 2022 NFL season will be the fifth-year option that the Baltimore Ravens picked up on their quarterback. That means that he is in line for a contract extension, one that the Baltimore Ravens are confident about negotiating.

The Baltimore Ravens hope to have a contract extension for the 25-year-old quarterback before the start of NFL free agency, which will begin in March.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the Ravens' quarterback resume so far in his four-year NFL career could make him one of the wealthiest quarterbacks in the National Football League.

"Those in league circles expect Jackson’s payout to exceed $40 million per season, which would make him among the three highest-paid quarterbacks. It’ll be interesting to see if Jackson can surpass Josh Allen ($43 million per season) to rank second behind Mahomes ($45 million per season). The other issue is whether Jackson’s deal will be a shorter-term extension like Prescott (four years) or a longer one like Allen (six years)."-Jamison Hensley

Why have the Ravens not signed QB Lamar Jackson to an extension?

The Baltimore Ravens have emphasized that they aren't concerned about getting a contract extension completed for their star quarterback. But while that is a good sign for both sides, why hasn't a contract extension been signed?

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said it was made clear early on that he would talk directly with Lamar Jackson on contract negotiations.

"I'm proud of the relationship that we have," DeCosta said.



"I'm proud of the relationship that we have," DeCosta said.

The 2019 NFL MVP and two-time Pro Bowler has had a superb start to his NFL career since being drafted out of Louisville in 2018.

The second overall draft pick led the Baltimore Ravens to the postseason in his first three seasons, just missing a playoff berth in 2021. They most likely would have achieved this if he hadn't been hurt late in the season.

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 If Tom Brady says Lamar Jackson is next, that means Lamar Jackson is next If Tom Brady says Lamar Jackson is next, that means Lamar Jackson is next https://t.co/OtJV6olpzn

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said that while he is confident, the negotiating process is a bit different than normal. The organization is negotiating directly with the quarterback himself, since he doesn't have official representation in terms of a sports agent.

DeCosta said recently that he has spoken with him about five times within the last calendar year about a contract extension and that things are moving in the right direction. The general manager said that the ball is essentially in the quarterback's court when it comes to the urgency of the extension being signed.

