NFL insider reveals logic behind Minkah Fitzpatrick - Jalen Ramsey trade between Steelers and Dolphins 

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is returning to play for the team that drafted him at No. 11 in the 2018 NFL draft. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in September 2019 where the five-time Pro Bowler spent the last few years as a key player on the team's defense.

However, on Monday, the Steelers decided to part ways with Fitzpatrick. They traded him away to the Miami Dolphins to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick in return.

After the trade, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler came forward to share his thoughts about Fitzpatrick returning to play for the Dolphins. In a tweet he shared on X/Twitter, he made a comparison between the safety and Jalen Ramsey.

"Minkah Fitzpatrick still a top-1o safety, but evaluators around league have seen some decline, and trade whispers regarding his future first surfaced in March," Fowler wrote. "They've seen decline in Ramsey, too, but his versatility becomes valuable – he can play on outside, nickel or safety."

Last season, Fitzpatrick played in all 17 games for the Steelers. He recorded 96 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception for the team. Mike Tomlin managed to get his team to the playoffs. However, they were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

During his first two years with the Dolphins, the safety started 13 of the 18 games he played. Fitzpatrick put up 92 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Colin Cowherd unhappy with Minkah Fitzpatrick's trade to Dolphins

After the Steelers acquired Jalen Ramsey, Colin Cowherd came forward to call out Mike Tomlin and his spending on defense. He criticized the head coach's decision to let go of Minkah Fitzpatrick and acquire a cornerback like Ramsey, whose addition affects their cap space.

"So the Steelers can't stop spending money on defense, Cowherd said on "The Herd". "...Now, they did move on from Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Minkah is a low-maintenance, seven million dollars cheaper, a leader in the room, not a bounce round the league guy, so the Steelers can't help themselves.

"Now they're spending seven and a half million dollars more than they were yesterday in the secondary... Stop spending more money on defense...," he added.

Fitzpatrick's former teammate, George Pickens, shared a heartwarming message for the safety after the trade. Pickens was also traded by the Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys in May.

