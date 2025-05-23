NFL insider reveals "next logical checkpoint" for Aaron Rodgers as Steelers await Super Bowl XLV champ

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just days away from the start of organized team activities (OTAs) and still have yet to sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, who is currently a free agent, has spoken with Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Cleveland this offseason, but now appears to be down to two options: The Steelers or retirement.

While awaiting Rodgers' decision, Pittsburgh passed on quarterbacks through the first five rounds of the NFL draft. The front office ultimately brought in Will Howard in the sixth round to compete against Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. The Steelers lost both of last season's starters, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and now have all their eggs in the Rodgers basket.

On Friday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero discussed the next potential checkpoint of the offseason for Rodgers to sign as Pittsburgh prepares for a competition for the starting job between Rudolph and Howard.

"We've already gotten to what I believe to be the midnight point several times already with Aaron Rodgers," Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show. "It was the start of league meetings when things are moving and the Steelers are making decisions and they're having to answer questions about it."

Pelissero went on to offer his prediction for Rodgers' signing.

"He's missed some of the offseason program, he's missing OTA starting next week. Mini camp would be the next logical checkpoint here."

The Steelers are conducting business as if Rodgers won't be signing, preparing for a quarterback battle between Mason Rudolph and Will Howard at the start of OTAs.

Alex Highsmith assures Steelers QB situation 'isn't a distraction at all'

While many would be led to believe Pittsburgh's wait for Aaron Rodgers could cause some tension in the locker room, the Steelers are keeping their heads down and gearing up for the offseason program. Pittsburgh is focused on the players and coaches within the facility and will prepare for the start of OTAs on Tuesday.

On Thursday, star edge rusher Alex Highsmith assured that Rodgers' mulling his decision isn't creating any distractions for Pittsburgh.

"I wouldn't say it's a distraction at all," Highsmith said on The Insiders podcast. "We all know what type of quarterback he is and what he brings to the table."

Highsmith added that the team would welcome Rodgers and that the team would "definitely be excited to have him." The star quarterback could have a full circle moment in Pittsburgh, the team he defeated in Super Bowl XLV, his lone championship to date.

