NFL insider reveals why Shedeur Sanders had best stats at Browns OTAs 

Shedeur Sanders lit up the Cleveland Browns OTAs this week, at least on paper. A viral stat graphic showed the rookie quarterback going 7-for-9 with three touchdowns during Wednesday’s practice.

Ad

But is it too early to crown him the future in Cleveland? NFL insider Tom Pelissero addressed the hype on "The Rich Eisen Show." He explained why Sanders looked so sharp and had the best stats out of the four Browns quarterbacks.

“If you said what type of quarterback is going to thrive in that environment, in OTAs, where it's a lot of 7 on 7, there may be some 11 on 11 mixed in, but there's no pass rush. Really no pass rush. There's you know, no helmets, you're trying to play within rhythm. It's going to be a guy who's really really accurate, and Shedeur absolutely is,” Pelissero said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(from 0:36 mark onwards)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot addressed something similar Thursday on the "Orange and Brown Talk" podcast:

“Shedeur Sanders, as we so aptly told everybody yesterday, did not take one rep in 11-on-11s. He has to come in here as the fourth-string quarterback and work his way up that depth chart."

Still, the buzz around Sanders is as loud as always.

Ad

Also Read: "Shedeur Sanders you are officially a Dawg now": Colorado fans drop wild reactions to former QB's practice in Browns jersey

Dan Orlovsky gets honest on Shedeur Sanders starting for Browns

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky isn’t sugarcoating his opinion on Cleveland’s quarterback conundrum. Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are battling it out for the Browns' QB1 role heading into next season.

Ad

Flacco’s 2023 campaign and experience make him the early frontrunner, but Orlovsky believes leaning on the veteran could backfire.

“I just think situation-wise, you know, Joe is obviously very accomplished,” Orlovsky said on "Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend." “But I think that you would be hard-pressed to get me to start Joe Flacco if I was Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.”

Ad

The former QB turned analyst argued that a 9-8 season with Flacco doesn’t help Cleveland’s long-term plan. Instead, he wants to see Sanders or Gabriel get a real shot if they’re even close to Flacco in practice:

“The only way I would start Joe is if I felt both of those rookies would be utter disasters."

Expand Tweet

Ad

For Orlovsky, Deion Sanders' son might be the Browns’ big-picture play.

Who do you think will start under center in Week 1 for the Cleveland Browns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.