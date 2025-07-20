NFL insider reveals Shemar Stewart contract update as Bengals lock 2nd-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr. ahead of training camp

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 20, 2025 05:03 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
The Cincinnati Bengals have not yet resolved rookie Shemar Stewart's contract situation. Amid this uncertainty, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the team has signed second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr. to a four-year rookie deal that pays him 80% as fully guaranteed money.

Jordan Schultz also provided an update on Stewart's contract negotiations with the Bengals. With the beginning of the team's training camp, the DE remains one of the unsigned players from the 2025 NFL draft class.

"As their rookie report to camp today #Bengals 1st- round pick Shemar Stewart remains unsigned with no progress having been made toward a deal."
Reports also stated that Shemar Stewart did not arrive for training camp on Saturday, along with the rest of the rookies. The Bengals' 2025 first-round pick has been in a dispute with the team over the language used in his contract. Stewart reportedly refused to sign his rookie deal, owing to a clause that voids guaranteed money under certain conditions.

This clause was not a part of the rookie contracts of the team's previous first-round picks. Thus, Shemar Stewart has been demanding a similar deal without the addition of such conditions.

Last month, the DE also refused to attend mandatory minicamp amid the unsolved contract dispute. He finally broke the silence surrounding the stalemate in these negotiations.

"I've been doing this for most of my whole life, and then all of a sudden, it's gone over something very simple to fix," Stewart told reporters. "It's kind of disappointing."

Mike Florio shares his takes on Bengals' mindset amid Shemar Stewart contract standoff

NFL analyst Mike Florio decrypted the Cincinnati Bengals' mindset and their negotiations with their 2025 first-round pick.

"Although the Cincinnati Bengals are cheap, this one is not about money," Florio said as per Pro Football Talk. "It's about power. It's about who is in charge. 'We are, you're not.'
"The Cincinnati Bengals are also stubborn. They will expect (Shemar) Stewart to cave. Maybe he will or maybe he won't. Maybe he will try to play college football. Maybe he will sit out the year and re-enter the draft. The problem is that the Cincinnati Bengals don't sufficiently care about working something out. They want Stewart to surrender."

Florio also highlighted that the Bengals are focusing on 'power over winning', which has resulted in the standoff with the rookie. Only time will tell if they can resolve this issue before the start of the 2025 season.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
