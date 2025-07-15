“Management is a joke” “The league should ban him”: NFL fans split as Shemar Stewart leaves Bengals for Texas A&M amid contract standoff

Shemar Stewart's contract dispute with the Bengals just took another wild turn, and fans are split down the middle. After being selected 17th by the AFC North franchise, Stewart still hasn’t signed his rookie deal due to a contract dispute over default language.

Now, reports claim he’s back working out with the Texas A&M football team, possibly eyeing a stunning return to college.

NFL fans are split over this development.

“Good for Shemar, Bengals management is a joke,” one fan said on X.

Another fired off, “The league should ban him,”

One X user tweeted, "Talk about wasting a pick. Gotta suck for Bengals fans!"

"League has to intervene. I know the Bengals cheap but these rookies have to know their place," tweeted another.

One more fan joked, "This is going to be a billable bonanza for some sports law attorney..."

"NFL owners being ridiculous," commented one more.

This standoff is a nightmare for both sides. Stewart risks his development, and the Bengals risk wasting a first-round pick.

Can Shemar Stewart play college football again?

Shemar Stewart’s NFL debut is already mired in drama, and now fans are wondering: Can he return to college football? The Bengals’ first-round pick is in a contract standoff that has nothing to do with money.

Stewart is slotted to earn $18.94 million over four years, all guaranteed. But he’s refusing to sign because the Bengals inserted new default language that would void his deal if he ever ran into trouble—something not seen in recent first-round contracts. In an interview with ESPN last month, Stewart said:

"In my case, I'm 100% right. I'm not asking for nothing that's never been done before. In (the team's case), y'all just want to win an argument instead of winning more games, in my opinion."

Stewart didn’t participate in OTAs or minicamp workouts and left before the final day. Now, he's reportedly training with Texas A&M again, eyeing a possible NCAA return.

However, that won't be easy. He can’t suit up for A&M unless he takes the NCAA to court and wins a waiver. Even then, the Bengals would retain his NFL rights. Unless he sits out entirely and re-enters the 2026 NFL draft, his hands are tied.

