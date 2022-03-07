“He might have to play for Green Bay or retire” - NFL insider reveals source saying Aaron Rodgers may be forced to return to Packers 

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers may be forced to either return to the Green Bay Packers next season or retire from the league, according to NFL insider Dan Graziano.

In a piece written for ESPN, Graziano details exactly what the situation looks like for the Packers, and he writes that Aaron Rodgers may have to return to Green Bay, as no team is likely going to part with what the Packers would want in return for the 38-year-old quarterback.

Graziano wrote:

"And as one source pointed out, he might have to play for Green Bay or retire because 'I don't believe a team would pay what [the Packers] would want' even if it came to that. We're talking several top picks and key players, crippling the new team Rodgers would be joining.”

Packers still waiting on decision from Aaron Rodgers

What will the 38-year-old's decision be?

March 16th was the deadline that the 38-year-old imposed on himself to make his final decision, and here the Packers sit, with under 10 days to go, and they still have no inkling as to what he will do.

With the roster built to win now, the Packers are in salary cap trouble ($26,404,202 over for season 2022, at the time of writing) and if Green Bay's number 12 wants to be handsomely paid, then some stars may be on the way out.

The Fantasy Source 🔮🏈 @FantasySource_ REPORT: Decision for Aaron Rodgers to come as early as this week REPORT: Decision for Aaron Rodgers to come as early as this week https://t.co/wrMWVpfh91

But Graziano writes that the 38-year-old would want a team-friendly deal to help the organization re-sign its other stars. He added that the four-time MVP does not want this to be an annual thing and that a long-term deal is best for both parties.

Graziano wrote:

"As Rodgers weighs his decision, he would want a reasonable cap hit in the first few years of the deal to help the Packers re-sign Adams, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and others, should he decide to return. I'm also told Rodgers doesn't want to make this a yearly charade (cue the jokes), which is why a long-term deal makes some sense."

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky What role did Aaron Rodgers have in Matt LaFleur’s decision to hire Tom Clements as QB coach?



“A significant role,” LaFleur said.



Does that mean Rodgers is coming back? LaFleur wouldn’t go there during a side session here at the combine. What role did Aaron Rodgers have in Matt LaFleur’s decision to hire Tom Clements as QB coach?“A significant role,” LaFleur said. Does that mean Rodgers is coming back? LaFleur wouldn’t go there during a side session here at the combine. https://t.co/AtDIkrhP39

Several teams are reportedly interested in the 38-year-old's services, with Denver and Pittsburgh the two being linked. However at the Scouting Combine, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that no offers had come in for the star quarterback, although it was said with a smile on his face.

Just what the reigning MVP will do remains to be seen, but the NFL community will not have to wait long to find out.

Edited by Windy Goodloe