NFL insider reveals Terry McLaurin's expectations after Garrett Wilson's $130,000,000 contract extension

Terry McLaurin is looking for a big-time contract extension with the Washington Commanders.

Ad

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, McLaurin is looking for a contract extension that exceeds that of $30 million annually.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McLaurin was a third-round draft pick by Washington back in 2019. The 29-year-old Ohio State product has produced over 1,000 receiving yards for the Commanders in all but one of his seasons with the franchise. He has established himself as Washington's top receiving threat and comes off a season in which he hauled in 13 touchdowns - a career high.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The situation certainly has some leverage in McLaurin's favor, as Washington has found their apparent franchise quarterback in the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Losing the young quarterback's top receiving threat at this point in his career certainly isn't ideal for Washington's Super Bowl hopes, so inking an extension for McLaurin is paramount.

Ad

If McLaurin is looking for a deal in the range of Garrett Wilson's with the Jets, he's basing that off of the four-year $130 million contract extension the 24-year-old signed this week.

Washington Commanders eying Super Bowl after phenomenal 2024 campaign

NFL: Washington Commanders Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Washington wildly surpassed expectations last season with rookie Jayden Daniels at quarterback. The team won 12 games on the season, making it to the NFC championship game against their division rivals, and eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Although the Commanders and Daniels had a solid regular season, they came in second in their division behind Philadelphia's 14 victories. With Washington now emerging as one of the top teams in the NFC, keeping key pieces around Daniels at this point in his career is vital.

Losing a star player like McLaurin would be a huge loss to the team.

With other top contenders like the Eagles and Detroit Lions waiting to once again meet Washington in the playoffs, McLaurin could very well see himself receiving a huge offer heading his way.

Ad

With the additions of the likes of Laremy Tunsil to the offense to protect their star quarterback's blindside as well, the future is looking quite bright for the Washington squad.

The Washington Commanders are slated to open up their regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension