NFL insider reveals timeline for Tom Brady's Raiders ownership to be finalized

For all intents and purposes, Tom Brady may have come on board as part of the ownership group with the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL, however, is yet to officially acknowledge the deal.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the league will likely vote on Tom Brady's Raiders ownership later this year.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ earlier also purchased a similar stake in Raiders owner Mark Davis' WNBA franchise, the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces were crowned WNBA champions last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces

When will Tom Brady's Raiders ownership be made official?

Per the same report, a vote on Brady being crowned an NFL owner could come in October's Fall League Meeting when the rest of the team owners will meet. The same vote wasn't on the docket in the last meeting at Minneapolis.

However, Rapoport also noted that there is still "plenty to sort out" with financing in the deal for Brady to come on board the Raiders ownership group.

The report added that there's no guarantee the vote will come to pass in October, and that the next meetin gin December could also be an option.

The NFL Network report further noted that as long as Brady's NFL ownership isn't finalized, he could still technically make a comeback to the league. There were rumors that the New York Jets were considering luring him back in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury. Those reports have since been disproved.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Tom Brady's investments in the spotlight: How much of the Raiders does he own?

While the exact percentage of Brady's Raiders stake has not been made public, the piece is likely to be well below 51%, considering he's been brought on board as a minority owner.

The Raiders deal will only add to his portfolio of multi-million-dollar investments that include Autograph (an NFT platform) and Brady Brand, a clothing company focusing on high-performance athletic wear.

The deal was first reported in May earlier this year. Brady, of course retired just three months prior to that deal, calling time on his career 'for good' this time.

The iconic retired quarterback was earlier linked with a move to the Miami Dolphins ownership group. Amid intense speculation over the same, the Dolphins were docked a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for 'tampering' since the league legend was still employed by the Buccaneers at the time.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was subsequently handed a $1.5 million fine following a six-month investigation.