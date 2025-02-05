NFL insider reveals Tom Brady enquired about Bill Belichick’s asking price to coach Raiders

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Tom Pelissero revealed a backstage conversation between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The Raiders part owner reached out to his former head coach with a proposition about potentially joining the Raiders' coaching staff.

Pelissero revealed Brady's direct approach on the 98.5 The Sports Hub.

"Tom called him, and from what I was told, it was basically as part of a broader conversation," the insider said. "Was like, What? What would it take? Like, what would it take if we were going to hire you to Vegas? And Bill, at least, was willing to have that conversation. I know for a fact that there were multiple other owners that he talked to at various points."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This revelation arrives months after the Raiders' challenging 2024 season, where the team finished with a dismal 4-13 record.

Brady and Bill Belichick's partnership produced six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. This brings his total Super Bowl wins to eight.

Brady previously addressed their relationship candidly.

"We always had a great relationship. We still do," he said on Jan 30. "If you're not performing well and your grades are below standard, you got to tell your kids that."

The Raiders' roster showed promising talent despite their poor record. Rookie Brock Bowers recorded 1,194 yards, while Jakobi Meyers registered career highs with 1,027 yards and 87 receptions.

Bill Belichick wants to rename Super Bowl Trophy

NCAA Basketball: La Salle at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Ultimately, the Raiders selected Pete Carroll as head coach — a decision that reportedly didn't fully satisfy Bill Belichick.

On The Pat Mcafee Show (Jan 28), he suggested renaming the Lombardi Trophy after Tom Brady. He wanted to acknowledge Brady's unprecedented seven Super Bowl rings — five-time Super Bowl MVP and the most by any player in NFL history.

“Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy. He won seven of them,” Belichick said.

The coach, now leading the University of North Carolina's football program, has always shared his praise for Brady and his latest nod is another example of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.