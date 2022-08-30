NFL insider reveals how Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen and rest of family reacted to Buccaneers QB's decision to unretire 

When Tom Brady retired this offseason, not many people were surprised. It had been expected since he would be turning 45 this year. He had publicly stated that 45 was the age at which he would consider retirement.

After he stepped away from the game he had played for 22 seasons, it took less than a month for him to go back on his promise. His return showed that his buddy Rob Gronkowski had an impact on him, just as Brady had had on him. The quarterback had convinced Gronk to join him in Tampa during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

That decision was one that his family was on board with. With that said, something appears to have happened in recent weeks that is, at the very least, questionable. Tom Brady recently took an 11-day absence from Buccaneers training camp due to personal matters that no one is yet sure of.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Ian Rappoport provided more context as to what the feeling was within the Brady family about Tom Brady returning to the NFL for a 23rd season:

"First of all, I know when he made the decision to unretire, that everybody was on board. So it's not like he said, 'Okay, you know, I'm doing this.' And his wife was like, 'Well, screw this. I'm flipping the table.' That is not the sense I got. It sounded like they were on board, knowing that that's what he wanted to do, that he felt he should be back in the field, that he was not done."

"You know, is it easier for family life if he's around, hanging out around the house, maybe living in Miami? You know, the part ownership of the Dolphins thing, I think that would have been possible in some scenarios."

"Maybe not. I mean, obviously, we know what happened with the Dolphins penalties and with the discussions we've been over all that. I think that was possible, but maybe not the given everyone assumed."

"But yes, there was definitely the thought that, you know, definitely the thought that he would be home and it would be a lot easier when he made the decision to not be just judging."

Explaining the Tom Brady-Dolphins penalties

When Rappoport mentioned Tom Brady's penalties involving the Miami Dolphins, he was referring to the tampering efforts back during the 2019 season that stemmed from owner Stephen Ross' wishes that then-head coach Brian Flores go along with, leading to his firing.

Flores also has a case against the Dolphins for their planned violation of the Rooney Rule that would see Sean Payton named head coach without a single black coach being interviewed for the job.

