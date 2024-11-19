NFL insider reveals Woody Johnson did not pick Robert Saleh for the job

NFL insider Adam Schefter's revelation on the Pat McAfee Show exposed the strained dynamic in Jets leadership. The story involves Woody Johnson, the Jets' principal owner, and his brother Christopher Johnson, who handled team operations when Woody served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom under the Trump administration.

During Tuesday's appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter highlighted a pivotal moment that foreshadowed the Jets' leadership troubles.

"We come back to the fact that Christopher Johnson, I think wound up hiring Robert Saleh. Woody signed off on it. But when Robert was being introduced, if it wasn't their very first exchange, it was amongst their first exchanges, Woody Johnson told Robert Saleh, remember, 'I wasn't the one who hired you. My brother did,'" said Schefter.

Under Robert Saleh's leadership, the Jets struggled mightily, posting the third-worst record in the NFL since 2021. The team averaged the fewest points per game (17.3) and recorded the most giveaways (89) during his tenure.

Woody Johnson's Jets' leadership collapse leads to major overhaul

Johnson's frustration seemingly boiled over at NFL Honors in February 2024. He blasted the team's offensive struggles and said:

"We've got all this talent and we've got to deploy talent properly ... This is it. This is the time to go. We have to produce this year."

The breaking point came after Week 5 of the 2024 season. A crushing 10-9 home loss to Denver, marked by five false-start penalties. This highlighted the team's ongoing discipline issues. The final straw was a 23-17 defeat to Minnesota in London, where Rodgers threw three interceptions.

Just seven weeks after Saleh's departure, Johnson fired GM Joe Douglas on Tuesday. Under their combined leadership, the Jets went 30-64 with no playoff appearances.

Douglas' tenure was marked by some wins. He drafted Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner—but also significant misses, including quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall in 2021.

The rapid dismissals of both Saleh and Douglas reflect Johnson's growing impatience. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich's 1-5 record since taking over has only deepened the franchise's crisis. This proves that the problems run deeper than just one coach or GM.

