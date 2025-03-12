NFL insider rips Cowboys' hesitation to make trades following Commanders' bold free agency moves

NFL insider Jane Slater criticized the Dallas Cowboys' lack of ambition in the 2025 NFL offseason. The Texan franchise is having a quiet offseason, working on renegotiating contracts to open salary cap room, but not doing much with the money they're saving.

Slater took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to send a strong message to the team's front office, saying that the team could be more successful in the 2025 offseason if they wanted.

"I personally think if Cowboys traded more. Like had the stomach to make some of those moves they could fix this team. Just my two cents," Slater wrote on X.

The Cowboys have limited themselves to reworking Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's deals while keeping Osa Odighizuwa and Kavontay Turping with massive extensions.

The situation has been different around the NFC East, with the Washington Commanders adding players like Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil via trade, as well as signing Javon Kinlaw to a three-year, $45 million deal and Will Harris on a two-year contract.

The New York Giants have also been active, signing safety Jevon Holland and the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Dorian Thompson-Robinson from the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, Dallas remains quiet when it comes to going out and trying to lure high-profile free agents to the AT&T Stadium.

Former Packers WR said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looked scared with free agency approach

Jerry Jones' conservative approach to free agency has put him under fire season after season. The Cowboys owner was criticized by former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones on Thursday for focusing on the draft instead of bringing in established stars.

"We know there's a lot of holes in the Dallas Cowboys' roster, but just listening to that and watching Jerry, he looks scared. He's like, 'I don't want to do what I did, because I did bring some solid free-agent players over here in Stephon Gilmore, and those guys have put eight to nine All-Pros on a team, and it got me nothing."

Jones added that "scared money don't make money" to explain that Jerry Jones must change his mentality or the team will remain an underachieving team for many years to come. They are set to start a new era, but without significant upgrades, the future doesn't look bright.

