Shedeur Sanders had a largely miserable Draft, as he fell out of the first and second days before finally being picked up by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. He also received a prank call during his get-together that turned out to be from Jeff Ulbrich's son Jax, and the Atlanta Falcons DC's absolution from any wrongdoing has upset Matthew Berry.
On Sunday, the NBC sportswriter took to his social media to express his dismay at the decision:
"No action. Ridiculous. And this BS statement from ATL isn't strong enough. Shame on the entire Ulbrich family. Whatever you think of Shadeur everyone deserves to be treated with respect."
In the aftermath of the incident, Jax issued this apology:
Sanders was not the only one on the receiving end of the incident. Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was also made to believe that the New York Jets were eyeing him at No 7 - only for them to take Missouri tackle Armand Membou instead. He would eventually go to the Indianapolis Colts seven picks later.
Shedeur Sanders' draft slide sparks heated debate among ESPN analysts
One of the staunchest supporters of Shedeur Sanders was Mel Kiper Jr., who got into arguments with his colleagues after the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback finally went off the board. He was perplexed at how teams would not want Deion Sanders' son and "one of the toughest quarterbacks you've ever seen", which led to this response from former safety Louis Riddick:
"This is personal."
Co-host Rece Davis then added:
"Whenever you’re in circumstances in life... you might have to deal with them. And now Shedeur Sanders has to deal with them. And for whatever reason, whether he played a minute, microscopic percentage, zero percentage, or it’s a legitimate criticism of the way he conducted himself during the draft process, this was the result."
Finally, Kiper bemoaned that the NFL "has been clueless for fifty years" about evaluating quarterbacks - even making comparisons to Boomer Esiason and Tom Brady:
"They have no idea what they’re doing in terms of evaluating quarterbacks. That’s proof. There’s proof of that. They can say, ‘We know exactly what we’re talking about with quarterbacks.’ They don’t."
According to data obtained by Sports Media Watch, Sanders' draft slide generated a combined total of 7.3 million views between TV and streaming for Day 2.
