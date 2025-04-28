Shedeur Sanders had a largely miserable Draft, as he fell out of the first and second days before finally being picked up by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. He also received a prank call during his get-together that turned out to be from Jeff Ulbrich's son Jax, and the Atlanta Falcons DC's absolution from any wrongdoing has upset Matthew Berry.

Ad

On Sunday, the NBC sportswriter took to his social media to express his dismay at the decision:

"No action. Ridiculous. And this BS statement from ATL isn't strong enough. Shame on the entire Ulbrich family. Whatever you think of Shadeur everyone deserves to be treated with respect."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the aftermath of the incident, Jax issued this apology:

Ad

Sanders was not the only one on the receiving end of the incident. Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was also made to believe that the New York Jets were eyeing him at No 7 - only for them to take Missouri tackle Armand Membou instead. He would eventually go to the Indianapolis Colts seven picks later.

Shedeur Sanders' draft slide sparks heated debate among ESPN analysts

One of the staunchest supporters of Shedeur Sanders was Mel Kiper Jr., who got into arguments with his colleagues after the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback finally went off the board. He was perplexed at how teams would not want Deion Sanders' son and "one of the toughest quarterbacks you've ever seen", which led to this response from former safety Louis Riddick:

Ad

"This is personal."

Co-host Rece Davis then added:

"Whenever you’re in circumstances in life... you might have to deal with them. And now Shedeur Sanders has to deal with them. And for whatever reason, whether he played a minute, microscopic percentage, zero percentage, or it’s a legitimate criticism of the way he conducted himself during the draft process, this was the result."

Ad

Finally, Kiper bemoaned that the NFL "has been clueless for fifty years" about evaluating quarterbacks - even making comparisons to Boomer Esiason and Tom Brady:

"They have no idea what they’re doing in terms of evaluating quarterbacks. That’s proof. There’s proof of that. They can say, ‘We know exactly what we’re talking about with quarterbacks.’ They don’t."

Ad

Expand Tweet

According to data obtained by Sports Media Watch, Sanders' draft slide generated a combined total of 7.3 million views between TV and streaming for Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.