NFL insider rips fan for seemingly sexualizing Dianna Russini in viral picture with Jayden Daniels at Commanders training camp 

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 22, 2025 21:03 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams Opening Night - Source: Imagn

A photo of sports journalist Dianna Russini talking to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels at training camp went viral on social media after a fan shared it with a lewd message.

In the picture, Russini could be seen engrossed in a deep conversation with the Commanders QB. But one fan shared the image with the caption:

"Dianna Russini has a thicker lower half than the Redskins Franchise QB."

The inappropriate remark caught the eye of NFL insider Michael Silver, who delivered a stern message to the fan who made the comment about the renowned female journalist. Silver wrote:

"She's one of the best sports journalists in the world and you are... what, from the 1950s? 🤦🏻‍♂️"

The NFL insider implied that the fan had a very obsolete way of thinking which is derogatory to women.

Dianna Russini is an NFL reporter for The Athletic and is becoming one of the main reporters of the league at the publication. Before that, she worked at ESPN as an anchor for Sportscenter and a sideline correspondent.

Russini is a professional and has made her way up through the ranks to become one of the more reliable sources of information in the NFL community. However, these kinds of comments from fans undermine her hard work as a journalist.

Dianna Russini on the Terry McLaurin contract negotiations

Jayden Daniels was not the only member of the Washington Commanders Dianna Russini covered recently. She also spoke about the contract negotiations between the Commanders and Terry McLaurin. She reported:

"Sometimes it’s easier to just read directly from a source. So this is a source close to the negotiations, ‘Nothing significant has changed.’ So there you go. So when that happens, that usually tells you that both sides also haven’t changed their positions, either.”

The Commanders can not lose a player like McLaurin. Last season, he scored 13 touchdowns (the second highest in the league) and was a key part in the offense that helped rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels thrive and make the NFC Conference Championship.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
