NFL insider rips fan for seemingly sexualizing Dianna Russini in viral picture with Jayden Daniels at Commanders training camp 

A photo of sports journalist Dianna Russini talking to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels at training camp went viral on social media after a fan shared it with a lewd message.In the picture, Russini could be seen engrossed in a deep conversation with the Commanders QB. But one fan shared the image with the caption:&quot;Dianna Russini has a thicker lower half than the Redskins Franchise QB.&quot;The inappropriate remark caught the eye of NFL insider Michael Silver, who delivered a stern message to the fan who made the comment about the renowned female journalist. Silver wrote:&quot;She's one of the best sports journalists in the world and you are... what, from the 1950s? 🤦🏻‍♂️&quot;The NFL insider implied that the fan had a very obsolete way of thinking which is derogatory to women.Dianna Russini is an NFL reporter for The Athletic and is becoming one of the main reporters of the league at the publication. Before that, she worked at ESPN as an anchor for Sportscenter and a sideline correspondent.Russini is a professional and has made her way up through the ranks to become one of the more reliable sources of information in the NFL community. However, these kinds of comments from fans undermine her hard work as a journalist.Dianna Russini on the Terry McLaurin contract negotiationsJayden Daniels was not the only member of the Washington Commanders Dianna Russini covered recently. She also spoke about the contract negotiations between the Commanders and Terry McLaurin. She reported:&quot;Sometimes it’s easier to just read directly from a source. So this is a source close to the negotiations, ‘Nothing significant has changed.’ So there you go. So when that happens, that usually tells you that both sides also haven’t changed their positions, either.”The Commanders can not lose a player like McLaurin. Last season, he scored 13 touchdowns (the second highest in the league) and was a key part in the offense that helped rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels thrive and make the NFC Conference Championship.