NFL Insider's 2026 Draft stock watch: Risers and sliders after Week 4 games ft Justice Haynes, TJ Parker and more

The pace picked up during Week 4 of the college season, as there were several terrific games in the SEC and Big Ten. Then there’s Clemson, which continued its disappointing season that looks like it’s over before the end of September. NFL scouts saw several skill players stand out, as multiple receivers dominated the competition and an Alabama transfer ran roughshod over opponents. Here are the risers and sliders for Week 4.

Risers after Week 4 games

Ian Strong/WR/Rutgers: The Scarlett Knights lost a tough game on their home turf, giving away the lead late to Iowa, yet that does not lessen Strong’s terrific performance. He led all pass catchers with eight receptions for 151 yards, and he was responsible for almost half of Rutgers’ offensive production through the air. Strong came away with multiple difficult receptions during critical moments of the game to keep drives alive for Rutgers. He’s tallied 24 receptions in three games and 100 or more receiving yards in each contest. Fittingly named, Strong is a big, strong wideout with natural hands who projects as a Day 2 draft pick.

Eric McAlister/WR/TCU: Several NFL prospects stood out for the Horned Frogs during their victory over SMU in the Skillet Bowl, yet none were as dominant as McAlister. The senior turned in a Heisman Trophy performance, finishing the game with eight receptions for 254 yards and three TDs, an average of 31.8 yards each reception. He was both game-controlling and game-breaking, as McAlister came away with several acrobatic receptions down the field and was the go-to receiver SMU could not stop. Coming into the season, scouts graded McAlister as a middle-round prospect after a junior year when 90% of his catches resulted in a first down. He’s a well-built receiver with sneaky speed who currently holds a fifth- round grade on my draft board, yet he possesses the ability to move up the rankings.

Justice Haynes/RB/Michigan: Last year as a sophomore at Alabama, Haynes showed enough flashes that most graded him as a potential Day 2 prospect. He’s elevated his game this season and has become the dominant rushing force on a Michigan offense that struggles throwing the ball. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the Wolverines’ four games this season and scorched a tough Nebraska defense for 149 yards Saturday. Included in that tally was a 75-yard touchdown run, matching his longest run of the season, which came two weeks ago against Oklahoma. Haynes is an explosive ball carrier who makes defenders miss then runs to daylight. The conversation will now turn to Haynes going from Day 2 prospect to battling for the top spot at the running back position when he enters the draft.

Daniel Wingate/LB/Maryland: The Terrapins have run the table in the early going with a record of 4-0, and they have beaten opponents on both sides of the ball. Several Maryland players stood out during the team’s domination of Wisconsin, yet Wingate, an up-and-coming linebacker prospect, has been on a tear this season. He led all defenders with 11 tackles, also adding one sack and 1.5 TFLs. It marked the third time this season Wingate registered 10 or more tackles in a game. Wingate is a thinner but explosive sideline-to-sideline linebacker who stands out in pursuit, covering a tremendous amount of area on the field. He needs to polish his skill in coverage, yet Wingate has the frame to get bigger and the versatility to play in multiple defensive schemes.

Sleeper Prospect - Dontae Balfour/CB/Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went into the lion’s den for an important Big 12 contest, beating both a raucous crowd and a good Utah squad for a 34-10 victory. The Red Raiders scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to run away with the game after their defense dominated play early. Balfour, a transfer from Charlotte, loomed large in the victory. He totaled five tackles, broke up one pass and had an interception overturned, as replay showed Balfour did not have control of the ball. Yet Balfour never backed down despite being challenged throughout the contest and displayed a lot of NFL potential. He’s a nice-sized corner who can line up in man or zone coverage, and if Balfour tests well before the draft, he will get late-round consideration.

Small School Prospect - Daniel Sobkowicz/WR/Illinois State: The advent of NIL contracts has made finding NFL talent in the lower levels of college football difficult. Yet this year’s class coming from FCS is rife with talented pass catchers, and Sobkowicz rates high on the list. Sized well at 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds, Sobkowicz is a productive possession wideout with soft hands. In the two years prior to this season, he combined for 148 receptions, 2,041 receiving yards and 19 TDs. This past Saturday, his numbers against North Alabama included 10 catches for 150 yards and two TDs. Sobkowicz possesses the reliability and football smarts to make an NFL roster as a fifth wideout for a timing offense.

Sliders after Week 4 games

T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson: It’s tiring talking about how dreadful Clemson has been this season when we haven’t even reached the end of September. Yet one reason the Tigers are 1-3 is the fact that their top players have not shown up, with T.J. Parker being the latest example. Parker, universally graded as a first-round prospect entering the season, has just two sacks and 2.5 TFL’s in four games this season. The pedestrian production has come against inferior talent, as few of the offensive lineman Parker faced this season carry a draftable grade. Like quarterback Cade Klubnik, there’s still time for Parker to correct course, yet if he enters the 2026 NFL Draft, teams will most assuredly grill him on the lack of production during the season’s first month.

