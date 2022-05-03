NFL insider claims Cardinals knew DeAndre Hopkins would be suspended

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals were dealt a crushing blow as news dropped that star receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be suspended for six games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drug Policy.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/hNGNX4Aegx

During the recent NFL Draft, Arizona traded to acquire Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the transaction occurred because the team knew of Hopkins' upcoming suspension.

Here's what Russini had to say about the matter on ESPN's Get Up:

"He's dropped the appeal, which is basically admitting that something went awry... He's going to miss six games of the regular season. He'll be able to participate during the preseason in the summer, but as soon as the regular season starts, he won't be allowed in the building."

Russini then pointed out that several people asked whether the Cardinals knew about the suspension before the NFL Draft started. She added that teams are usually informed of a problem in such cases.

"I think the big question a lot of people were asking was did the Arizona Cardinals know about this before the start of NFL draft on Thursday (and) they were well aware. Usually in this process, teams are made aware of a problem, especially because it was going back all the way to November. So the team knew this was coming down. It just became public."

Field Yates @FieldYates Trade! The Ravens have traded WR Marquise Brown to the Cardinals! Trade! The Ravens have traded WR Marquise Brown to the Cardinals!

Can the Arizona Cardinals tread water for six weeks without DeAndre Hopkins?

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

During a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season, DeAndre Hopkins suffered a torn MCL. The star receiver missed the rest of the regular season and the team's Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams (again).

The impact of missing Hopkins is something that Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray will have to minimize as much as possible for the first six weeks of the season.

The franchise has already taken steps to remedy that problem by sending the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for "Hollywood" Brown and a third-round selection. Brown has a 4.3 speed and even had 1,008 yards receiving in a Ravens offense that focuses on running the football.

His impact should also be felt instantly as Kyler Murray will pair with his former University of Oklahoma teammate to force opposing defenses to play deeper. Brown has speed similar to that of Tyreek Hill, and he can also manipulate defenses with his swiftness the same way that Hill does.

The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in the offseason, which means Brown will join veteran receiver A.J. Green and second-year receiver Rondale Moore, hoping that this receiving core can hold their own until Hopkins can return from his suspension.

Edited by Piyush Bisht