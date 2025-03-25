NFL insider says Cowboys and Giants “are going to probably take turns” to be 'the joke' of NFC East

The NFC East is one of the toughest divisions in football, with two of its top teams facing off in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Washington Commanders and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles headline one of the most successful divisions in the NFL. But the division's other two teams left plenty to be desired in 2024.

The New York Giants finished the year with a 3-14 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, fell off a cliff from a performance perspective in 2024, posting a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs after three consecutive 12-5 campaigns from 2021 to 2023.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL analyst Dianna Russini predicted that New York and Dallas will take their turns struggling in the NFC East over the next several seasons.

"The Eagles aren't going anywhere for a while," Russini said (11:33 mark). "They are built to win for this season, next season and the season after. The Washington Commanders are on the rise. They're built to win this season and potentially more.

"These guys all have their quarterbacks and their lines built up, but the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are probably going to take turns over the next five to 10 seasons as being the joke."

Last week, New York brought in veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to replace Daniel Jones, while Dallas has remained largely stagnant to this point in the offseason.

New York Giants in limbo in Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes

The Giants have been one of the most aggressive potential suitors for Aaron Rodgers of any team that has expressed interest in the four-time MVP. Along with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, New York has been left in limbo as the 41-year-old continues to contemplate his next chapter.

Recent reports have suggested that Minnesota is out on Rodgers, with retirement looming as a potential option for the 20-year signal-caller. While awaiting Rodgers' decision, New York brought in a capable back-up in Jameis Winston after moving on from Daniel Jones last season.

The Giants also hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have been linked to former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. New York is widely projected to select a quarterback in this year's draft, with Sanders and Cam Ward both presenting viable options for New York come April.

