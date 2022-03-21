"They are furious" - NFL Insider says league executives are livid with Browns over Deshaun Watson trade 

The Cleveland Browns' trade for Deshaun Watson is still reverberating throughout the league. Indeed, the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons, the other teams rumored to be in the mix for the star quarterback, were forced to move quickly after the trade.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero believes that several NFL executives are upset over the Browns executing a trade for the former Clemson University standout, saying the following on Good Morning Football:

“The other reason that the other teams were not willing to go there on the contract is because no one, under any circumstances has ever done a contract like this. I got a number of texts and phone calls from general managers and executives with other teams who are furious with the Browns about their willingness to do a contract like this one. A veteran negotiator told me they just changed the entire landscape of economics in the NFL.”

Cleveland gave up the farm to acquire the services of the 2020 NFL passing yards leader. Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M).

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Trade compensation still to be finalized with the Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns , sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans , but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

The team now has another obstacle: determining where to trade the disgruntled former first overall draft pick, Baker Mayfield.

What team will the Cleveland Browns trade Baker Mayfield to?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

The second act of the Browns' trade for Deshaun Watson is now in effect as the team must decide which team will give them the best offer for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft is now expendable. It has become a casualty due to what has been rumored to be his immaturity and lack of consistent production for a team that has had ample talent over the past few years.

There has been speculation and reports that the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts are the leading contenders to acquire Mayfield.

Each team has had a vacancy at the quarterback position since the 2021-2022 NFL season concluded. The Seahawks lost former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, now the signal-caller for the Denver Broncos.

The team currently has Jacob Eason and Drew Lock on the team, and both are (so far) unproven in the league.

The Indianapolis Colts need a quarterback after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. Wentz was only with the team for a year, but his production slipped as the season wore on, with the team missing the playoffs.

Stay tuned as someone will eventually step forward with an offer for Baker Mayfield, who, at this point, must be traded away.

Edited by Piyush Bisht