NFL insider shares crucial update on Bill Belichick's actions after blowout loss to Bills

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is well known for his stern and almost emotionless behavior. Even if he is winning, it's rare to see the longtime head coach crack a smile. When the Patriots lose, he has even been known to avoid postgame handshakes. He's even brushed off opposing head coaches. It seems he may have done this to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott this past weekend after losing the Wild Card game.

According to NFL Network's Mike Girardi, Bill Belichick did meet with Sean McDermott after the game. Girardi said that, after meeting with his team and then the media, he headed to the Buffalo Bills locker room to speak with McDermott for an extended period of time.

On Twitter, Girardi also posted a moment between Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots players, another sign of repsect between the two AFC East divisional foes. With the way both have been playing, it seems that this matchup will continue to just get better over the years.

Will Bill Belichick coach the Patriots in 2022?

The New England Patriots head coach once said that he would retire from the National Football League when he reached his 70s, saying that he didn't have any plans of coaching for that long. After all the success he has had with the New England Patriots for the last two decades, who could blame him for sticking around longer than initally expected?

But, as he appraoches his 70th birthday, which is on April 16, he doesn't seem to be considering retirement anytime soon.

On Sunday morning, the Patriots head coach did his postseason press conference and was asked whether he would return next season.

The New England Patriots head coach very bluntly replied:

"I'd say that would be accurate." -Bill Belichick

This week, he also said that it's never been a "year to year" type of situation and that as long as he enjoys his job, which he does, he will continue on.

“Nobody ever said it was year-to-year or something else. I enjoy the job that I have and trying to do everything I can to help the team. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”-Bill Belichick

How long Belichick plans to continue as the head coach of the New England Patriots is unclear. He is also considered the team's general manager and manages most of the responsibilities concerning football operations with the team.

