New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills injury report and starting lineup - Wild Card Round 

As the NFL’s Wild Card weekend is here, one of the AFC Wild Card games will feature AFC East rivals the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. These two teams played twice in the regular season.

The Patriots won on the road over the Bills in Week 13 while Buffalo defeated New England in Foxboro in Week 16. Here is the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

NFL Wild Card Round - New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report

New England Patriots Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status David Andrews C Shoulder Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable Cody Davis DB Wrist Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Hand Questionable Nick Folk K Left Knee Questionable Lawrence Guy DL Shoulder Questionable Brandon King LB Toe Questionable Jakobi Meyers WR Thigh Questionable Adrian Phillips DB Knee Questionable Isaiah Wynn OL Hip/Ankle Out Jamie Collins Sr. LB Ankle Questionable Damien Harris RB Hamstring Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Knee Questionable

Buffalo Bills Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Efe Obada DE Ankle (-) Emmanuel Sanders WR Knee (-) Cole Beasley WR Vet Rest (-) Stefon Diggs WR Vet Rest (-)

NFL Wild Card Round - New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Starting Lineup

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones| RB - Damien Harris | WR - Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Justin Herron, Ted Karras, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown

DL - Deatrich Wise, Jr., Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy | LB - Matthew Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams| S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk| P - Jake Bailey

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Harrison Philips, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edwards, A.J.Klein | CB - Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace| S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K- Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who wins the Wild Card matchup? New England Patriots Buffalo Bills 0 votes so far