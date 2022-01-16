×
Create
Notifications

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills injury report and starting lineup - Wild Card Round 

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs and New England Patriots QB Mac Jones
Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs and New England Patriots QB Mac Jones
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 16, 2022 03:34 AM IST
Preview

As the NFL’s Wild Card weekend is here, one of the AFC Wild Card games will feature AFC East rivals the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. These two teams played twice in the regular season.

The Patriots won on the road over the Bills in Week 13 while Buffalo defeated New England in Foxboro in Week 16. Here is the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

NFL Wild Card Round - New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report

New England Patriots Injury Report

Player 

Position 

Injury 

Game Status 

David Andrews 

C 

Shoulder 

Questionable 

Christian Barmore 

DT 

Knee 

Questionable 

 

Cody Davis 

DB 

Wrist 

Questionable 

 

Kyle Dugger 

DB 

Hand 

Questionable 

 

Nick Folk 

K 

Left Knee  

Questionable 

 

Lawrence Guy 

DL 

Shoulder 

Questionable 

 

Brandon King 

LB 

Toe 

Questionable 

 

Jakobi Meyers 

WR 

Thigh  

Questionable 

 

Adrian Phillips  

DB 

Knee 

Questionable 

 

Isaiah Wynn 

OL 

Hip/Ankle 

Out 

Jamie Collins Sr. 

LB 

Ankle 

Questionable 

Damien Harris 

RB 

Hamstring 

Questionable 

 

Dont'a Hightower 

LB 

Knee 

Questionable 

 

Buffalo Bills Injury Report

Player 

Position 

Injury 

Game Status 

Efe Obada 

DE 

Ankle 

(-) 

Emmanuel Sanders 

WR 

Knee 

(-) 

Cole Beasley 

WR 

Vet Rest 

(-) 

Stefon Diggs 

WR 

Vet Rest 

(-) 

NFL Wild Card Round - New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Starting Lineup

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones| RB - Damien Harris | WR - Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Justin Herron, Ted Karras, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown

DL - Deatrich Wise, Jr., Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy | LB - Matthew Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams| S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk| P - Jake Bailey

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown

Also ReadArticle Continues below

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Harrison Philips, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edwards, A.J.Klein | CB - Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace| S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K- Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who wins the Wild Card matchup?

New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी