New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills injury report and starting lineup - Wild Card Round 

As the NFL’s Wild Card weekend is here, one of the AFC Wild Card games will feature AFC East rivals the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. These two teams played twice in the regular season.
The Patriots won on the road over the Bills in Week 13 while Buffalo defeated New England in Foxboro in Week 16. Here is the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.
NFL Wild Card Round - New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report
New England Patriots Injury Report
Buffalo Bills Injury Report
NFL Wild Card Round - New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Starting Lineup
New England Patriots
QB - Mac Jones| RB - Damien Harris | WR - Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Justin Herron, Ted Karras, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown
DL - Deatrich Wise, Jr., Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy | LB - Matthew Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams| S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk| P - Jake Bailey
Buffalo Bills
QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown
DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Harrison Philips, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edwards, A.J.Klein | CB - Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace| S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K- Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack
