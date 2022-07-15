EXCLUSIVE: Will Chase Young play in 2022? NFL insider shares latest update on star DE's return from ACL and MCL tear

Chase Young, one of the young stars of the Washington Commanders, is recovering from an ACL and MCL tear sustained last season. With the star on the mend but the new season approaching, some are wondering whether he will be ready for the start of the campaign.

One insider believes he can provide some insight. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Inside the Huddle podcast, Commanders insider John Keim outlined the timeline for Chase Young's recovery. He thinks the star will not be ready for Week One, but that he won't miss much of the season. Here's how he put it:

"My guess is, he probably will not be ready for the start of the season. I think that's asking a lot. He tore his ACL and MCL in November. So this type of surgery has probably lengthened his recovery. So I could see him missing the first few games. (Facing) Philly would be in that possible range."

He continued, saying it is a little too early to know for sure, but the young pass rusher will likely play the majority of the season:

"But it wouldn't shock me if he missed the first four. I think it's not too early to say [he won't] start the season. But it's a little early to say, well, how many games will he miss? So I think he will miss a few games at the start of the season. That's just a guess, because they don't even know for sure at this point."

Chase Young's NFL career so far

Washington Football Team v Cleveland Browns

Chase Young was drafted second overall in 2020 by the Washington Commanders. Coming into the draft, fans saw him as a player with potential Aaron Donald-like qualities and sky-high potential.

In his debut season, he was able to produce at a high level by rookie standards. He recorded 44 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. He also scored a touchdown on a recoved fumble.

Heading into his second year, many were bracing for him to potentially double his sack numbers from 2020.

He recorded 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 26 total tackles in just nine games. Unfortunately, his season was cut short by the gruesome injury.

It has been a long road to recovery for Chase Young. Such is the nature of ACL and MCL tears. If he plays against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 25th, it will be roughly 11 months since the injury.

It will be great to see him on the field, be it Week 1 or slightly later, when the season kicks off in two months time.

